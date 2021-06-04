Visas or gridlocks: Fly the Crane to Jo’burg or take bus to Mbarara

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

Saturday, May 29. My team and I have been invited to Kayabwe, Mpigi District, on Masaka Road. We shall be conducting a session on enterprise development, with a group of young people who live in the area. We are excited, as this is our first expedition out of town; but a little anxious about the fact that we shall have to conduct the entire session in Luganda. Two firsts.

Kayabwe is 80kms from Kampala, exactly at the Equator, and we should be there in an hour and half. We set off from Kyengera at 8:30am, but only arrive in Kayabwe after 11am. It has taken us all of three hours to cover the distance, because most of the time was spent idling away in that Masaka road gridlock.

The day after, I tell Kyakabale, our home keeper, that I will be going to South Africa for a day. He laughs and asks whether I am “calling it” Mbarara. He probably doesn’t notice the irony in his statement but a good sign of our dysfunction is that it takes much longer to get to Mbarara, from Kampala, than it does to Johannesburg. How’s anybody to do profitable business?

The O.R Tambo International Airport, in Johannesburg, is Africa’s busiest airport, with over 21 million passengers per year. Entebbe is at about 2 million passengers per year, if you are looking for context. Frequent travellers are used to the hubbub around airport lounges but that has since been undone by the ravages of Covid-19 and its devastating impact on the aviation industry.

Given that Entebbe is a considerably smaller airport, it isn’t easy to tell how much damage has been done because there’s still some traffic milling around. Even then, it is far from what it used to be; from what it should be.

The behemoth that is OR Tambo International Airport is where you begin to see the damage. I had been invited to be on the inaugural Uganda Airlines flight to South Africa – another of the new routes that the young airline is quickly mapping out across the continent. Take off was 10am, preceded by a launch ceremony by the big people. Wheels in the air, our in-flight meal was pretty much Uganda – some chai or coffee, bogoya, chicken and Irish potatoes, a bun, some water, and a beer or whisky of choice. What more!?

Advertisement

Smooth ride, with the only downside being the absence of in-flight entertainment and charging ports for gadgets. So, I reclined and buried myself into Douglas Rogers’ ‘Two Weeks in November: The Astonishing Untold Story of the Operation That Toppled Mugabe’. Riveting story.

It’s a sign of how bad things have got, that we were the only ones going through immigration. The arrivals and departure lounges pretty much empty. Shops and restaurants closed. Little traffic here and there but the airport much like a ghost town. As we walked to the venue of launch event, I mentioned to a friend, Kwezi Tabaro, that a core principle of business is timing. When you come into the market is important.

I said that I was worried that the Uganda Airlines had come in at just the wrong time – Covid-19 and lockdowns – which would affect its ability to compete.

He argued to the contrary, reasoning that instead, in there is where it’s advantage might be. That with the grounding of air traffic, some of the competitor advantage has been eaten into and now, everyone can compete. Fair point, depending on what you do during this lull time, to compete when the hour comes.

The problem is that management squabbles at the airline aren’t transmitting many airs of confidence. You sense that only a few people understand what is at stake or even have any appreciation of the airline’s strategic importance to Uganda. Media is awash with the characteristic Ugandan public office stories involving mismanagement, corruption and nepotism. That advantage will not stay too long if we don’t shape up – and we’ll simply be also-runs in the market.

My eyes lit up when, as I walked into the hall, I recognised Monica Rubombora, the acclaimed management consultant based in South Africa, who is the Airlines’ representative there. On hers and the airline’s desk is getting South Africa to rework its unnecessarily tedious and restrictive visa restrictions, if the Ugandan business community is going to make anything of this route.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. rukwengye86@gmail.com