Vision or protest: The real test for Opposition ahead of 2026

In the biblical narrative of the Exodus, which occurred more than 3,000 years ago, Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt toward the Promised Land. Depending on interpretation, this exodus is dated between 1446 BCE and 1260 BCE. The story is not only one of deliverance but also of the intricate dynamics of leadership, resistance, and divine providence. One of the most powerful moments in this story is when Moses faced internal opposition from Korah, Dathan, and Abiram.

These men accused Moses and Aaron of self-exaltation and monopolising power. However, the consequence of this rebellion was not political resolution but divine judgment; the earth opened and swallowed them whole, marking a sobering lesson: opposition to divinely ordained leadership, especially when driven by ambition rather than vision, can backfire. This ancient story offers a mirror to contemporary Uganda. President Museveni, who has led the nation for nearly 40 years, represents a form of leadership that, whether loved or criticised, cannot be easily dismissed as ordinary. Museveni’s longevity reflects more than just political strategy, it suggests a certain divine favour or historical necessity.

It is statistically and historically rare for a leader to govern for so long in modern times, particularly in a region as geopolitically sensitive and complex as East Africa. Uganda has remained largely stable under Museveni's tenure, despite shifting global alliances, regional conflicts, and internal challenges. This suggests a blend of strategic foresight, resilient governance, and perhaps, as some would argue, a divine hand. Museveni fashioned his ideological framework on around four pillars: Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Democracy, and Socio-economic Transformation. These represent deliberate policy choices and investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and regional integration. The anticipated oil revenue is set to transform Uganda's economic landscape dramatically, offering a new chapter of prosperity. In that sense, Museveni appears to be charting a course to a modern-day Promised Land. Yet, Uganda’s political landscape is not without its Opposition. Leaders like Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Muwanga Kivumbi, Dr Kizza Besigye, and Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) argue that Uganda's problem is not policy but personality, specifically, Museveni himself. Their campaigns and political strategies often reduce the complex issues facing Uganda to a single solution: removing Museveni. This approach is not only overly simplistic, but it also risks undermining the long-term national vision that has been laid out.

Like Korah and his followers, the Opposition today seems more focused on displacing leadership than on articulating a well-researched, widely accepted policy alternative. This is a dangerous path. It is crucial to remember that in the biblical account, the succession did not come through rebellion but through Joshua, a close ally and mentee of Moses. Joshua understood the vision, embraced the mission, and built upon the foundation laid by Moses. History teaches us that meaningful transitions are birthed not through antagonism but through continuity and clarity of purpose. Uganda does not require an abrupt regime change; it requires strategic, visionary thinking. The call, therefore, is not to stop opposing but to elevate the quality of Opposition. The Opposition must shift from being reactionary to being revolutionary in thought and constructive in approach. They must become more than just critics; they must evolve into national visionaries.

It is not about removing Museveni. It is about renewing Uganda. The journey must be framed as one of policy evolution, national dialogue, and inclusive growth.

The Opposition must offer hope, not just resistance. The 2026 General Election should not be just about votes. It should be about vision. Let the Opposition bring theirs to the table.

Uganda is on a journey. And while the road may be long, the direction is becoming clearer. Museveni’s leadership has laid a foundation, flawed or not, it exists.

The Opposition must now decide whether to be builders or breakers. As the Bible teaches, those who opposed the journey without vision were swallowed by the earth. But those who aligned with the mission carried the nation forward.



What should the opposition do?

As Uganda approaches the 2026 General Election, the Opposition has an opportunity to redefine its purpose and reshape its strategies. Here are several ways they can do so:

1. Go beyond slogans. Present a holistic, credible alternative development plan that Ugandans can believe in. The public wants to know not only what the opposition is against but what it is for. This blueprint must be grounded in research, data, and practical implementation roadmaps.

2. Build structures that can survive beyond individuals. Leadership is transitional, but institutions are enduring. A strong Opposition cannot be built around personalities like Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine alone. The focus must shift to creating robust institutions, local councils, and grassroots networks. These are the engines that sustain political momentum and engage communities at a deeper level.

3. Offer amendments, challenge budgets, propose new laws, and be visible in building Uganda, not just tearing down the current order. Opposition MPs and leaders must be visible in Parliament, contributing to budget discussions, proposing amendments, and offering new laws. Constructive engagement does not equate to submission; it shows maturity, responsibility, and concern for national progress.

4. Avoid divisive rhetoric. Promote a united Uganda that transcends ethnicity, class, or political leaning. Rather than lobbying only for sanctions or negative press, the opposition should build relationships with think tanks, development partners, and global democratic institutions for readiness to govern and a commitment to democratic principles, This will enhance their legitimacy.

5. Like (bibilical) Moses prepared Joshua, calling for a transition is not enough. Preparing for it is more important. This means building capacity among the youth who will inherit the mantle, preparing them with ideas, not rage.



The writer, Onesmus Bitaliwo is a Public Policy Analyst







