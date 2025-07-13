Vote in 2026 but do not expect Opposition to win the election

The constant refrain by the Opposition is that presidential elections have never been free and fair. Politicians and voters say the system is rigged: The Electoral Commission (EC), for example, is not independent; the Opposition is systematically blocked from accessing voters and voters themselves are intimidated.

Some politicians even claim the army cannot accept a commander-in-chief who is not Yoweri Museveni. And Mr Museveni has shown little indication in his public speeches that he will one day step aside and let another Ugandan take over.

There is no disputing the fact that the playing field is not level. But there are pressing questions the Opposition and voters must confront. One of them is the huge vote margins between Mr Museveni and his rivals. We see these from previous elections.

For example, in the 2021 election, Mr Museveni polled six million votes while his main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, secured 3.6m votes.

The total number of votes for Mr Museveni’s 10 rivals was 4.3m. If the Opposition was united and fielded just one candidate, that candidate would still struggle to win the election.

Mr Museveni would be ahead with a difference of 1.7m votes. Mr Museveni’s vote margin put him in an unassailable lead. Of course, the President’s critics would say he rigged the election. But if he rigged the vote and secured, for example, two million votes, presumably from stuffed ballot boxes, he would still be the winner even if he handed all the two million ‘stolen’ votes to Mr Kyagulanyi. It is hard to see how the Opposition can explain this wide margin.

The numbers seem to suggest Opposition politicians still lack the national support base to beat Museveni (probably) even in a credible, vote-based competition. It is worth mentioning that all veteran Opposition politicians, whom voters expected to pose a serious challenge to Mr Museveni, were paperweight candidates. For example, Mr Nobert Mao, the DP president who contested the presidency for a second time, polled just 57,692 votes, or 0.56 percent.

Gen Mugisha Muntu, who headed the FDC before quitting to form the Alliance for National Transformation, secured 67,574 votes, or 0.65 percent. Overall, the performance of the veteran politicians was not significantly better than that of political novices/toddlers such as NEED’s Joseph Kabuleta (45,424 votes), Mr John Katumba (37,554 votes) and Ms Nancy Kalembe (38,772).

In the 2016 election, Mr Museveni, who won the vote with 5.9m votes, or 60.62 percent, had a wide margin against Dr Kizza Besigye’s 3.5m votes, or 35.61 percent. That margin bears comparison with what he attained in the 2021 election. Mr Amama Mbabazi, a former prime minister once billed as the politician who would succeed Mr Museveni, polled only 136,529 votes, or 1.39 percent.

These numbers show consistent, significant vote gaps, making it implausible to claim that outright victory is stolen by rigging alone. They also show us why the Opposition’s “we were cheated” is hard to support with incontrovertible evidence. The EC is by no means independent, but it publishes results and points out that polling agents from each party sign off on vote tallies.

If Opposition polling agents are present, it is even harder to credibly claim manipulation occurred during counting. None of this is meant to suggest that Mr Museveni wins free and fair elections. But whoever is challenging him needs to analyse these figures — right from 1996. They contain lessons the Opposition ignores at its peril.

Looking at the numbers dispassionately, not as a politician, I see that the Opposition still has limited chances of winning, with or without the NRM rigging.



