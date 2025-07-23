Voters can be brutal, but that’s their brand of justice

Five years often feel like eternity for those who have just been elected into Parliament for a term. If in for the first time, you can feel invincible and quickly forget. Especially if your victory is not being challenged, you can feel on top of the world. You can now buy a house in Kampala, build a few in the village, fly business class, and get a few cars to your name. You can add some obnoxious acres of land to the mix, probably the size of a sub-county, and a string of businesses to your name. The good life is upon you. It is easy to feel that you have arrived. The funny thing is, you begin to feel that you deserve better. You must be treated in a special way and people owe you for the sacrifice of leading. Every visit to the village, the people come for this or that, and the longer the line, the easier it is to create boundaries, build walls. You realise that you hold the key to many things.

Stories out of the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries have their own life. At some point in time, most people figured that the real battle for Parliament (or opportunities thereafter) was in the primaries. Once a flag bearer, the rest is history in many places. I do not know if that is because the party is popular or there are better reasons. People chose to pay the price now and walk all the way to Parliament, for many constituencies. So the NRM primaries have become more crucial in the larger scheme of things. You get this sense when you go to the countryside during these elections. And, the turnaround that comes with joining Parliament makes it easy to get taken up by it. I was recently joining the Tangi Gate at Pakwach on my way to Kampala when literally from nowhere, six nice cars in a convoy overtook me right at the junction, quite dangerously.

As they approached the gate, security jumped off from the two lead cars. The security at the gate was suddenly on its feet. In less than a minute, the first three cars, all with ordinary number plates, were gone. No checking at the ticketing office or just courtesy for fellow road users. The other three had their drivers come to the payment window, where I was by this time waiting to pay my dues to pass through the national park. Once the person ahead of me was served, one of the drivers behind me spoke loudly, giving details of their cars. To my dismay, the one serving, who saw me waiting right in front of his window, started to furiously write his details. Not one to take unfairness lightly, I asked why it was hard to serve me first. This man had many people and cars to clear. The kind driver informed me that he was carrying foreign nationals, and they were running late for a boat ride.

They could not wait because the people ticketing were aware of their coming. It turns out the cars that had gone ahead of them were carrying a minister and her convoy. So the pain of paying to use this road is not enough; there are those who need not deal with the minor inconvenience of a one-person cue. So just because one is a minister, just because they are a foreign national, and just because of what else, we get treated a certain way. So it is often not enough that people get the privilege to serve; they must make everyone feel that they don’t belong. The way these elected people behave, trying so hard to put people in places below them, makes it hard for people not to get tired of them. The ones who keep returning to Parliament, most times have a relationship with people that respects their dignity. Respect matters to ordinary people more because most times, it’s all they have.

They know when they are being downgraded, below their low levels. The passage of time is something we rarely notice. Five years vanish just like that, and you are back to begging the voters you left behind for another mandate. Often, those who lost the last round have been doing their groundwork. And of course, new dreamers are on the block too. The stakes are higher. Last week treated us to what many may see as a brutal behaviour of voters towards some of our beloved ministers and MPs. Yes, voters can be brutal, but that is their brand of justice. Five years can end quickly. The primaries have given us a taste of what we are likely to deal with in the next few months. No one can take an election for granted. Most importantly, be nice even when the doors shut down. There is always something else.

Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD, Associate Professor of Media Studies.







