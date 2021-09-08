VSLAS should lower their interest rates

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Forty-year old Magarita Abwono (not real name) of Lokung Sub-county in Lamwo District, near the Uganda-South Sudan border in Northern Uganda, is a member of Kacel Watwero Group, one of the more than 4,500 Community Savings and Credit Groups (CSCGs) that the consortium of Acholi Private Sector Development Company (APSEDEC) and Mid-north Private Sector Development Company (MNPSDC) has helped establish in rural Lango and Acholi since 2016 under the government’s Project for Financial Inclusion in Rural Areas (PROFIRA). The seven-year project is jointly designed and funded by the government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD),

Over the past five years, the groups, composed of at least 70 per cent women and 15 per cent youths, have saved and lent among their membership billions of Uganda shillings, growing their worth from cycle to cycle. With customized training in basic business skills and financial literacy under the project, CSCG members have turned business ideas into real small-scale, village-based businesses funded with the small loans they borrow from their groups.

Having been in business for about two years or so, borrowing an average of about Shs200, 000 every quarter, Margarita and many of her enterprising colleagues wish to borrow more money from their credit groups and expand their income-generating activities (IGAs) but they argue that the monthly interest rate of 10 per cent on the three-month loans is “too high”, becoming more and more prohibitive the higher the amount of loan.

The “high” interest rates levied on credits from informal financial institutions have been one of the key drivers of low loan uptake and high default rates. Informal financial inclusion models like Village Savings and Lending Associations (VSLAs)/CSCGs and ROSCAs which were meant to increase access to and usage of financial services by the financially-excluded rural poor have inadvertently turned out to be very expensive lenders.

Most of them, for one reason or the other, have set their monthly interest rates as high as 10 per cent per month while the banks which were thought to be expensive for the villagers have loan products with interest rates as low as nine percent per annum (or less than one per cent per month!)

Many economically active poor seeking cheap credit facilities may eventually find joining these groups unattractive because their credits are actually expensive. Current group members are wary of taking up larger loans for business expansion for fear of defaulting. Those who take the risk and borrow do so for periods shorter than the maximum three months making such loans unavailable for longer-term investment.

Advertisement

But all is not lost; the groups must amend their bad lending practices if they are to remain the beacon of hope for economic transformation of the rural economy. Lowering the monthly interest rates to, say between three per cent and five per cent per month for the start, would generate several advantages for the group members and their income-generating ventures Lower interest rates would make more willing and able to borrow larger amounts for longer periods, successfully paying back the loans with the interest on them. With proper business coaching and mentorship of the owners, the IGAs tapping into this pool of affordable low-interest credit will become hungrier for greater capital, pushing the owners to increase the frequency of borrowing.

External credit players, on their part, will develop renewed interest in lending to these groups, thus making more credit available to the group members beyond their internal pool of savings. In the long run, increased profitability of members’ businesses due to increased access to cheap credit will spur greater saving and investment, inducing members to raise the group’s share value and adopt the carry-over practice, hence expanding the group’s total savings and reserve of loanable fund.

The real benefit of joining VSLAs/CSCGs is that the members are able to raise their income and savings by doing good business with the low-interest loans they borrow from the pool of their own savings. So, the advocacy message to all VSLAs/CSCGs is: bring down your interest rates in order to increase access to greater credit for your members!

Ventorino Otto is the monitoring and evaluation specialist for the Project for Financial Inclusion in Rural Areas in the Mid-north.