Walk the election talk, build Omi-Laropi Bridge

In the midst of the Christmas holiday, politicians from Ma’di Sub-region among them the maverick Former Obongi legislator Hassan Fungaroo fittingly set alight public discourse with a renewed agitation for the construction of Omi-Laropi Bridge connecting Adjumani to the rest of West Nile region.

For starters, the Albert Nile between Adjumani and Moyo District has been crossed by a Ferry since the colonial days, it is currently the only ferry in Uganda that operates on an international road. It links up Moyo and Adjumani districts internally, it is also a strategic outlet and into neighbouring countries South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo. The MV Laropi Ferry that currently operates on the route with passenger capacity of 150 and 14 cars is in poor mechanical condition and clearly outweighed by the surge in traffic on the road.

The now dreaded Laropi Ferry is synonymous to the ostracism of Ma’di Sub-region by the successive post-independence governments of Uganda, Ma’di district, that existed since independence of Uganda birthed three districts, Moyo, Adjumani and Obongi in that order all under National Resistance Movement.

Yet the people in the region continue to be fed on crumbs of the national cake, highlighted by the Ferry, as such travel between Moyo and Adjumani towns, almost the same distance Kampala and Entebbe on good days take up to six hours or even more depending on mechanical condition and traffic at the Ferry, at the height of Christmas holiday there have sleepovers, passengers wait to be ferried back and forth.

As such, most of the downtrodden in Ma’di have resigned to fate; as their current crop of elected political representatives at local and national level seldom speak tough on matters affecting the region, occasionally, when such a strong advocacy comes afront as is the case recently, it is usually ignited by the handful of non-government allying politicians of the region, whose actions are quickly watered down and interpreted as “political” by regime loyalists from the region, often without proper analysis of the problem statement which in the case of the Omi-Laropi Bridge Advocacy is clear and required a push from all fronts irrespective of political inclinations. Why a bridge? Fair to say, it is unjust not to have connected East and West Ma’di with a bridge, its people have been unwilfully stripped of their rights to free movement as the twelve hour operational schedule of the age old ferry is limiting, Governments came and went taking advantage of the peaceful attitude of the local population, knowing or not, they have been abusing people’s rights of movement, NRM government still has a chance to break this jinx haunting Ma’di, more justifying, the traffic plying the route has increased owing to the presence of the chunks of Refugee being hosted by the region, the latter is a sole reason to improve transport infrastructure in the region including the ferry.

This question begs for an answer from the government; what is the challenge of putting up a bridge connecting Ma’di Sub-region?

In answering the above question, all will be said, fingers will poke eyes out their sockets, but for the record, there have been promises to build at least a bridge between Adjumani and Moyo by government officials of the ruling National Resistance Movement, so much that it became an overly recited election tagline for the likes Deputy Premier Gen. Moses Ali during the 2021 general elections, now that the election frenzy is well behind us, let government walk the talk to construct Omi-Laropi bridge.