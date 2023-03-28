Walking the talk on ending teenage pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy accounts for 22.3 percent of all school drop outs among girls aged between 14-18 years. This is appalling because it means that this high number of girls is denied education and a prospective future purely for reasons under our control as community members and a country. Government is ready to use every available opportunity to speak over and over again about these practices that are dragging our advancement into a modern economy. But we cannot just talk. We must put in place strategies and mechanisms which, if effectively implemented, will cause the change we need. And so, in June last year, we launched the second National Strategy to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy.

You may recall that in 2015, we launched the First National Strategy to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy (2014/15-2019/2020). Evaluation of implementation of that strategy showed that we registered minimal success, and our overall progress was also gravely undercut by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2022, we launched the revised strategy in Butaleja District, and in January this year, Government launched the dissemination of the second National Strategy, with support from UNICEF.

We will be heading out to the regions, to local government leaders, to special interest groups, partners and stakeholders. This is happening alongside other endeavours like the ongoing national campaign to address defilement, teenage pregnancy, child marriage; and promote positive parenting, also supported by UNICEF.

Why these efforts? Child marriage and teenage pregnancy are a human rights violation and a child-rights violation. It deprives girls, families and communities of their lives and futures and undermines our efforts towards gender equality. It deprives our country of productive human resource and it increases the national burden of care for vulnerable children.

As a result of the pandemic, compounded with pre-existing factors, Uganda registered 354,736 teenage pregnancies in 2020 and 290,219 in 2021 making an average of 32,000 teenage pregnancies per month (UNFPA 2021). Uganda now ranks 16th out of the 25 countries with the highest rate of child marriage in the world. This is nothing to be proud of at all.

The second strategy envisions a society free of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, which will widen our scope of interventions to take care of both prevalent and emerging challenges. Over the next five years, this strategy will focus on some of the following strategic areas:

Improving the legal and policy environment; Strengthening family and community capacity to support children; Changing negative and harmful social, cultural and religious norms and practices, patriarchal mind-sets and societal beliefs; Increasing access, uptake and/or utilisation of quality social services; Strengthening birth registration and certification; Building avenues for economic empowerment, resilience building and improvements of livelihoods; Strengthening nationwide capacity for research, data management systems, knowledge sharing to improve programming and advocacy; Strengthening multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration, as well as M&E mechanisms for effective management of the National Strategy; and Financing, engagement, and partnership for effective implementation of the Strategy.