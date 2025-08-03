Want to fix Uganda police? Begin with officers’ assets

Last week, the police made a disturbing announcement on their social media platforms. They said two rifles recovered in an armed robbery in the district of Kyotera had been stolen from them. The statement did not say when and where the sophisticated guns, which look a bit like Galil ACE rifles, were stolen. It is interesting that after the guns were stolen, a major robbery involving a fairly large sum followed. To their credit, the police managed to recover the money, Shs50m, from the five robbers. They had grabbed it from businessman Andrew Kaggwa, 40, the manager of Mazima Bugagga Coffee factory. There is nothing linking the police to the Kyotera robbery. In fact, they pursued the robbers and managed to kill one, although others fled. But this does not mean the police are clean.

The Inspectorate of Government ranks them among the most corrupt institutions in Uganda — and some officers either commit or aid and abet crime. This past June, four police Flying Squad Unit officers appeared in court on allegations of armed robbery. They include Detective Superintendent of Police James Besigye, Detective Corporal Simon Owona, Detective Constable Pracid Abdul Mulangira and Detective Constable Monday Tibaijuka. Prosecution alleges that on May 9, the five officers — along with others still at large — robbed one John Vian Tumukunde of one kilogramme of gold valued at $105,000 (Shs374m) and $1,000 (Shs3.6m) at Solent Avenue in Nakawa Division, Kampala. According to the prosecution, the suspects were armed with a pistol and an AK47 rifle.

The story of how police officers, who earn laughably small salaries, have amassed assets that do not correspond with their known sources of income was roundly told by the late Muhammad Kirumira, a senior police officer who served as Buyende District Police Commander before he was gunned down in September 2018. He was very critical of the police's top leadership for corruption and mismanagement. In one video clip, he says: “You drive nice cars, you own nice homes along Entebbe Road. Where do you get the money [for these assets], gentlemen?” That is the million-dollar question. And anyone who wants to get to the root of the rot in our police force has to begin here.

The police’s principal duty is to keep law and order, and if they are earning much more than what their known sources of income generate and are amassing assets, it means they may be taking a bite out of crime. They could be colluding with criminals and letting them off the hook. Senior police officers, who depend entirely on their salaries, rarely have attention-grabbing assets. Their most prized asset is integrity. At his rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kurumira earned a salary of just Shs600,000 a month — barely enough for groceries in a decent supermarket, especially for well-heeled politicians feeding off taxpayers. He lived in a small bungalow, and his private car was an old tumbledown Toyota sedan. Sam Omara, the Assistant Commissioner of Police who died recently of cancer, told a local TV presenter he was most proud of his integrity.

He said he was unbribable and drove a Toyota Premio. Ironically, ASP Kirumira’s bosses had accused him of being corrupt himself and forced him to appear before the Police Standards Unit, which — rightly or wrongly — he called a kangaroo court. Among the ludicrous charges he was facing was stealing a chapati. One day, he arrived with a bevy of reporters to cover the proceedings so that the public could hear the risible charges he was facing. But the police denied the journalists entry, sparking a major brawl between him and them. He died trying to expose the criminality his superiors ignored. His killers remain at large — and so does the rot he warned about.





Mr Namiti is a journalist and former