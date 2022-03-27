War is a beast with many layers

This week, it clocked a month since war broke out in Ukraine, after weeks of speculation, during which much of the world refused to believe that Russia would actually carry out its silent threat implied by the troops that had been massing at Ukraine’s borders.

In the past month, I have had the opportunity to step back and follow the reporting on the war. We live in an unprecedented information age, for better or worse. Increasingly, we have been able to hear from the victims of war hiding in their cellars and bunkers or refugees fleeing on dangerous roads as bombs fall.

We have even gleaned information from behind enemy lines over reportedly tapped or intercepted communications. Mixed in there, of course, was a lot of disinformation; videos recycled from other conflicts and completely fabricated versions meant to sow confusion about one’s adversaries.

Questions have also arisen on the reaction of much of Europe during earlier crises that involved refugees from further afield, whose history and culture was a lot different. Altogether, the more I saw and heard, the more I realised that war brings into focus many layers of life that we didn’t pay much attention to in normal times.

Now, as Ukrainian farmers lie in hiding, unable to tend their wheat fields, suddenly the global reliance on Ukrainian wheat is at the forefront. The number of students of various nationalities that were in border queues or appealing for evacuation tells you that Ukraine was an attractive destination for many foreign students.

Ukraine is also apparently a centre for surrogacy. As a result, stories have emerged of parents and surrogates risking the dangerous roads to evacuate children and bring families together. Many more babies are still stuck in the war zone. These and more are some of the extraordinary stories emerging from the war zone.

This war is by no means the first or the only one that has wrought incredible human suffering on people of the world. When they happen, these wars uproot people from gainful, ordinary endeavours of life, unravel the cords of family and scatter people across the earth. There are tragic stories of the indiscriminate killing of people but there are also many heartbreaking stories of displacement, loss of home and long periods of exile.

The advantages of communication at this point in time have brought us first-hand stories of people mourning the loss, not just of their people but also the destruction of memories and life as they knew it. This is perhaps why, while millions have fled the fighting in Ukraine, there has been a significant number of people, young and old, who refuse to run.

Beneath the layers of wartime stories, one increasingly comes across what has been termed the Ukrainian spirit. Ordinary people; doctors, artists, IT professionals, among others, preferring to stand their ground and protect all they know, because the alternative is unthinkable.

There are many stories of wartime efforts with all kinds of people risking their lives to deliver humanitarian aid, offer medical services or take up arms. In the very worst of circumstances, the determination in the midst of adversity is something of a marvel.

However, it is not just the stories of those who choose to remain that are admirable. It is the honesty with which the different people approach their circumstances that is touching.

Having followed the Syrian conflict, and the resulting refugee crisis, this war, like others before it, is destroying the irreplaceable heritage of a proud people but it is testament that when war has stripped away all possessions, home and nullified the efforts of the years, the affected people have one thing left, and in Ukraine’s case, it is an unbeatable spirit.