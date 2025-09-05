Waste is not the enemy. Neglect is

The numbers tell the story of our neglect: Uganda loses an estimated Shs389 billion every year due to poor sanitation, resulting in disease outbreaks, lost school days, and reduced productivity (World Bank, 2018).

Busia is suffocating not only from uncollected waste, but also from years of inaction and broken promises. What should be a thriving border town full of life, trade, and opportunity has instead become a place where plastic clogs our drains, garbage fills our streets, and the air we breathe is choked with the stench of neglect. No one, especially not the children and mothers of Busia, should have to live surrounded by garbage, disease, and the shame that comes with both.

When the rainy season arrives, our streets flood with contaminated water, turning waste into a health emergency that forces children out of school and mothers into clinics they cannot afford. Here's the truth many don't realise, waste is not our enemy, neglect is. Busia Municipality produces between 32 and 40 tonnes of waste every week, yet lacks a structured collection, sorting, or disposal system.

Some argue that waste management interventions are too costly for already-strained local budgets. But the truth is, inaction costs much more.

Nearly 70 percent of waste in Busia is organic (Busia WASH Forum, 2024), which can be composted into fertiliser that our farmers desperately need. Plastics and glass, if sorted, can be recycled into products like bricks, furniture, and crafts that create jobs and income.

Setting up a community composting and sorting station may cost between Shs80 and 100 million per division, but the return is far greater. It can create jobs for young people and women, support farmers with organic fertiliser, and fuel a local green economy. Green jobs are climate jobs. With the right visibility, branding, and incentives, young people can become proud champions of environmental innovation and sustainability, turning what was once seen as dirty work into dignified, well-paying careers.

Gulu Municipality has made significant strides in waste management by establishing dedicated plastic recycling facilities and engaging about 200 youth in waste collection initiatives through public-private partnerships.

Over recent years, recycling efforts have led to a notable reduction in plastic waste, improved sanitation, and job creation in the waste valorisation sector. With 58 waste skips, dustbins, and five waste trucks in place, coupled with ongoing expansion plans for processing infrastructure, Gulu demonstrates that transforming waste into valuable resources is achievable.

People are already taking action. Strategic parties are building on efforts by development partners working with Busia Municipality over the past decade. Youth volunteers, boda boda riders, and women's groups are already cleaning streets and sensitising the public.

However, without proper tools and institutional support, this momentum may collapse. Basic items like gloves, bins, and safety jackets remain scarce, but the community spirit is strong.

Community-led efforts build civic pride and inspire lasting behavioural change while attracting attention and support from donors, NGOs, and national programmes seeking scalable, citizen-driven solutions. We are not waiting for miracles from Kampala. The responsibility to act lies here and now with Busia's local leadership. The budgets are already passed, and we cannot afford to wait for another rainy season to expose the cost of our inaction. I call upon the municipal leaders from the mayor down to the local council leaders to take immediate coordinated action.

The budget for waste management has been passed, and we believe that the best waste management practices begin with waste sorting. We demand a waste sorting facility in each division in order to give way to the 3R framework of waste management (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle).

This should be supplemented with monthly clean-up days coupled with public education campaigns in schools, churches, and markets to promote shared responsibility and sustainability. We have seen it work in Gulu and Entebbe municipalities and therefore, why not here. We are ready to work with leadership to ensure that any new municipal waste budget is not just on paper but implemented. We are working to sign formal agreements, establish waste sorting points, and deploy Village Health Teams (VHTs) as community monitors. These steps will guarantee accountability and visible service delivery in Busia.

Sanitation is not a privilege for the rich or a luxury for cities; it is a basic human right and a pillar of development. Let us turn waste into work. Let us turn shame into pride. Let us make Busia a cleaner, greener place for all.

The writer, Eric Omondi, is a menstrual health and waste management advocate.