Waste management: Missing link in Uganda’s cities

The 20th century has seen more increased awareness around climate change, environmental sustainability and their importance if mankind is to thrive for longer. Environmental sustainability means the ability of the living population to use the environment in a way that fulfils their needs without compromising the future generations. Sustainability requires green development meaning that urbanisation should take into consideration the issue of managing a proper ecological system. Uganda is embracing urbanisation with the operationalisation of cities. However, an urgent issue persists: the worsening waste management crisis in Uganda’s urban centres. Most of the existing urban centres grapple with uncontrolled solid waste accumulation. Poor waste management affects the cities that we are creating in more than one way.

Firstly, poor waste management affects the visual and aesthetic character of our cities. A city, especially one meant to attract investment and tourism, must offer a clean, orderly, and dignified environment. Kigali has been able to reap from the “Visit Rwanda” advert because of how orderly the place is. But the current situation in Uganda is disheartening. Overflowing garbage skips on roadsides, polythene bags fluttering through the air, and stinking drainage channels are now part of the everyday urban scene. This not only erodes public morale but also repels both local and foreign investors and would be tourists. Poor waste management contributes to the spread of communicable diseases. Leachate from decomposing waste finds its way into water sources, carrying with it harmful pathogens and chemical contaminants that result in frequent outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Urban residents live in daily exposure to health hazards, while already under-resourced health centres struggle to keep up their services due to the patient load. Poor solid waste management has a huge impact on infrastructure. When solid waste clogs drainage systems, the result is urban flooding. During such times, roads become impassable, homes are submerged, and businesses are disrupted. The very infrastructure that consumes huge chunks of our national and local government budgets is repeatedly destroyed by waste-induced flooding. What usually follows such catastrophes are expensive cycles of emergency response and reconstruction, often using borrowed funds, all because we failed to do the simple things right.

This waste management crisis persists due to absence of enforcement. There are a dearth of laws and ordinances speaking to waste management in Uganda. There are policies on paper. There are agencies and committees with the right mandates. However, the obstacles remain enforcement, prioritisation, and funding. Leaders treat waste management as a back-office issue, only paying attention to it after all the cameras turn towards the waste. The quite forgotten fact is that waste is ubiquitous with human existence and all of the street lighting, road expansion, or municipal building projects lose their meaning when surrounded by scattered heaps of garbage and blocked drainage.

This modus operandi needs to change. Waste in all its forms needs urgent attention. For urban areas, that can mean putting up large and proper waste collection centres with distinctions between those for biodegradable waste and those for non-biodegradable waste, gazetting well-maintained landfills, investing in sufficient garbage trucks and efficient waste collection schedules, and community education programs to encourage waste sorting and recycling. Invest in innovation regarding waste management such as recycling, or even electricity generation. As plans are made for the new cities, let them include building modern, green and smart systems from the outset so as to ensure proper waste management.

Mr Mahad Kisuze Mugaya is an ambassador to the International Society of Human Rights, and programmes officer at Lex Amica Uganda.








