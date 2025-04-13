Water, road accidents: Let citizens, not govt, lead enforcement of safety laws

There is a word that Bobi Wine made famous a few years ago: Twebelelemu! First, though, a little story. Two years ago, returning from court duty in Rakai District, I picked up two soldiers attached to the then Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI - an acronym that sends chills down people’s spines in Uganda).

We drove just fine, until we ran into a miles-long traffic jam just after Mpigi, courtesy of the road construction. They told me not to worry: “Let’s drive on,” the more senior one said. “We shall clear the way.” It was a very convenient way out for me.

With CMI soldiers, in combat fatigues, I could get to Kampala within half an hour, because soldiers are generally untouchable, and double-untouchable, if they’re from CMI. I refused. Told them two things: one, I respect the law – I never break it.

Two, it is selfish, primitive, and backward to find people patiently waiting in line, and then you overtake them, just because you can. We took a circuitous route, through the villages of Mpigi, got to Mityana Road, and onward to the city. It meant more money in fuel terms, and possible damage to the vehicle, but I stayed with a clear conscience.

I drove my new friends to their destination. Why is there more stability in Europe and North America? It’s partly because those people – great and small – have a healthy respect for the rule of law. It makes them great, peaceful, and prosperous.

Take the traffic situations: even when there’s no police officer, people will wait in line, will not overtake where the law says they shouldn’t, and will observe speed limits.

So, their roads are safe; accidents are less, and people live longer. We Ugandans have allowed ourselves to degenerate into a lawless country; we break the law with impunity – and we’re paying the price! See, lawlessness creates hundreds of ways to die: just look at our accident rates!

There’s a heartbreaking story about yet another boat disaster on Lake Victoria, this past week, which left seven dead. Very disturbing, because it could have been avoided. They broke every law in the book: for instance, don’t travel at night, don’t overload the vessel, and please wear a personal floatation device – life vest. Which part of these laws didn’t they understand?

And heck, the rainy season is upon us, and in times like these, we all know that Lake Victoria has deadly winds and huge waves that practically toss small boats with reckless abandon! Lesser minds will try to blame the government for not enforcing standards – which is partly true.

But anyone who is realistic and sensible will, by now, have worked out the very simple and obvious fact that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has never really been about elevating Uganda; it is about a selfish, predatory cartel indulging itself, without a care in the world.

As long as it’s working for them and their families and loyalists, all is well. In times like these, citizens must be there for themselves, which is what ‘Twebelelemu!’ is all about. Anyone who relies on this government is like one trying to walk...on a knee that’s out of joint.

Some laws in Uganda have been enacted with malice aforethought, but this is different. Traffic laws are designed to compel you to act in a safety-seeking manner, so that you and other travellers are preserved from accidents, with all the attendant injuries and deaths. Ninety-nine percent of our accidents are avoidable – but thousands die in water and road accidents every year, because our small brains tell us we are too clever, too important to respect the law, or that doing so is a sign of weakness.

Enforcement of laws that relate to personal safety should not wait for the government; it is we, the people, ourselves, daily, who must enforce these laws and prescribed standards by observing them without exception. Rule of law means many things, too many to name now.

The problem is, most people think it only means the government must rule in accordance with the law. That’s true, but it’s not even half the story. It also means, inter alia, that citizens must accept to be governed by the law. If we all respect the law and observe it unfailingly, our society will be orderly, and we shall live longer; for our foolishness is killing us.

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.