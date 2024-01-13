We all need personal growth

This week we move into the middle of the first month of this year. For us to remain committed to the goals we have set, we must grow into different people from who we were last year. To do this, we need a growth plan with clear actions that will help us acquire the necessary skills and knowledge.

In my view, a growth plan helps us to answer the question who do I need to become to achievethe goals I have set? A growth plan enables us to identify the areas we need to improve so that we get the results we crave.

This maybe developing our leadership skills or enhancing our emotional intelligence so that we relate better with others.

A growth plan also enables us to clarify the obstacles that may hinder our progress. Some of these obstacles include fears, mindsets, or habits that we need to let go of and embrace new ones.

When we anticipate obstacles, we can come up with strategies to overcome them, design tools and systems that willkeep us focused and adaptable.

I believe that coming up with an effective growth plan begins with self-awareness and this calls for us being open and accepting of the areas we know have caused us to have lids on our growth.

Once you have determined what you want your life to be like this year and beyond, the next step is to become intentional with actions that draw you towards your destination.

Keep in mind that personal growth is what enables us to stay relevant in our various fields. It is also the only guarantee that our tomorrows will be better than where we currently are.

Growth areas are different for each of us. Maybe you have a habit of catastrophizing and dwelling on past mistakes which cause you to be hard on yourself.

I am learning that effective use of positive affirmations helps me when I feel drawn into past failures or regrets. Similarly, when I find myself saying no to opportunities that may contribute to my growth, I am learning to focus on progress over perfection and to remind myself that God who created us calls us to a life of excellence and not necessarily perfection. James Clear in his book Atomic Habits reminds us that “excellence is not about radical change but in accruing small improvements over time”.

There are some things we can take note of as we design our growth plans. Begin with assessing what are your greatest opportunities for growth this year.

These need to align with your big audacious goals. Next, we need to prioritise and focus on areas that will give us the greatest return.

Once we are clear about how we want to grow, we need to find the motivation for us to do the work required. Motivation can be anything from increasing self-confidence, growing your income, or managing your expenses effectively so that you can invest and enjoy financial freedom in the years to come.

We then move into the avenues we will use to get us the growth we desire. These range from books to read, podcasts to listen to or programmes to sign up for.

Once you have zeroed down on the avenues, you need to consider the practical steps you will take to engage in these avenues.

Start by getting precise on how often you are going to be reading or listening to material that will enable you to grow.

Finally, you will need to have some people who will help hold you accountable for the plan you have set in place. Keep in mind that we all have the potential to become the people who can fulfil the desires we have. In addition, as a leader when you grow, those you lead will also grow and this momentum will lead to better and bigger results.