We are birthing a debate platform

The great Bandali street is known for many things – many, many things but none of them is what I am about to bring to it.

The post-lockdown opening up of bars paved way for Bandali rise, with its highest bar per capita of any street in Kampala, to be crowned the ultimate party centre of East Africa’s party capital.

There’s no doubt that kings and queens who sit on Thrones, magicians that weave alchemy and rich people who store their secrets in vaults all find their home on the street – even the patient readers have a coterie of their own on it.

Bandali is a cultural street. It is just metres away from the famous Middle East in which Uganda’s bitter power takeover fights were fought. It is also just metres from Bugolobi flats where Uganda’s elite class were nurtured and ushered into property and home ownership. Few streets in this city will give you a firm nexus of class war and historical relevance and significance as Bandali would; which is why, today, we shall bring to Bandali one more thing; Public Debate.

For long, the city has lacked – or rather I haven’t seen - a public debate platform in which the intersection of contesting views is centred in an institutionalized manner and contested there. Social media has brought us closer to each other in digital space but also put us at polar opposites in our eco chambers. It’s hard to find points of agreement or to even navigate points of disagreement and yet, for the sake of this city, we must not give violence a chance.

Public debate forums – not speaking engagements or panels – are important for contesting views. They firstly, allow for a free flow of ideas because speakers at the forum get uncontested time to make their point. They also allow for those opinions to be challenged intellectually. To be rigorously intellectually thrashed and in some cases defeated. That precisely explains why debate is very important.

I also find that public debate allows for agreeable disagreement. That we shouldn’t fracture our social seams over matters on which we can be convinced – or we can convince others – on in debate.

So this Friday, we shall have the premier Kampala Social Debate and hope that the tradition persists every last Friday of the month. To start, we shall debate a carefully crafted resolution which is; ‘This House Will Remove The Block Button on Social Media Accounts’. We shall have a go at each other; those who agree and disagree and even those whose thoughts on the matter aren’t formed will have a chance to form them.