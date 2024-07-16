We are Gen Z; deal with it

We come in peace!

The youth of Africa, a demographic bulwark of unbridled energy, is here, nigh and risen. Gen Z is harnessing the power of digital activism to challenge the status quo and demand a seat at the table of decision-making. And yet, African leaders remain obtuse, obstinate, and out of touch.

As the African adage goes, “When the wind of change blows, some build walls, while others build windmills.” In this era of unprecedented youth activism, African leaders would do well to heed this wisdom and harness the energy of Gen Z, rather than attempting to silence or marginalize them. The historical precedents are clear. In Kenya, the Moi government’s attempts to suppress youth activism in the 1990s and early 2000s only fueled the flames of resistance. The recent protests against police brutality and corruption, mobilized largely through digital platforms, demonstrate the power of youth activism in shaping the national conversation.

We are your burden! On the continent, some leaders instead of leaning in, continue to grossly misinterpret the youth movement as a mere “social media phenomenon.” Such an attitude is not only misguided but also dangerous. As the Ugandan cases of Tinyefuza and Charles Onyango-Obbo illustrate, the courts have consistently affirmed the right to freedom of assembly, association, and expression. Yet, Ugandan leaders continue to disregard these legal precedents, opting instead for repression and intimidation. The statistics paint a stark picture: 70 percent of Africa’s population is under 30, with 40 percent below 15. This youth bulge presents both an opportunity and a challenge. If harnessed, it can drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress. If neglected, it can lead to widespread disillusionment, unrest, and social unrest. Uganda would do well to learn from Kenya’s experience. The lessons are clear: youth activism can drive real change. The recent protests in Kenya, for instance, demonstrate the power of youth activism in shaping the national conversation.

Similarly, the rise of Gen Z in Uganda presents an opportunity for leaders to engage with the youth and address their concerns. But, alas, African leaders remain recalcitrant, refusing to recognise the agency and potential of Gen Z. As the English poet, John Donne, once opined, “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” The youth of Africa are not an island, but an integral part of the continent, demanding to be heard and recognized.

We are leaderless! African leaders must recognise the urgency and potential of Gen Z. We are not just the future, but the present. We are the windmills of our time, harnessing the power of digital activism to drive progress and innovation. Deal with it, Africa! Our time has come.

So, we are Gen Z, and we will no longer be ignored. We will no longer be silenced. We will no longer be marginalised. We are the future of Africa, and we will shape our own destiny. Deal with it, Africa! Our time has come. The writing is on the wall, and the signs are clear. Gen Z is ascendant, and we will no longer be denied. We are the ones we have been waiting for, and we will not be silenced. We are the change we seek, and we will not be ignored.So, African leaders, listen up! We are Gen Z, and we are here to stay. We are the future of Africa, and we will shape our own destiny. Deal with it, Africa! Our time has come.

In the immortal words of Bob Marley, “Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, don’t give up the fight.” We are Gen Z, and we will fight for our rights. We will fight for our future. We will fight for Africa. So, deal with it, Africa! We are Gen Z, and we are here to stay. Our time has come, and we will not be denied. We are the future of Africa, and we will shape our own destiny. Deal with it, Africa! Our time has come.