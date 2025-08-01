We are numb as the boda boda tragedy deepens

I have had my say in this column on the matter that is the boda boda tragedy, but I am compelled yet again to return to a subject that, in my view, is one of Uganda’s topmost crises yet greatly underappreciated. The boda boda (passenger motorcycle) industry is a national public health emergency, contributing disproportionately to road accidents, including fatalities.

More crucially, and less obvious, is the sociocultural implications or the not-so-apparent impact the boda-boda industry is creating. Nothing I am saying here is unknown to Ugandans, but that we have become so numb to otherwise deep-seated national problems, which speaks a lot about our collective psyche as a people. There is so much good that comes with the industry. This is not in doubt.

Now pervasive and pretty much everywhere across the width and breadth of the country, boda bodas employ hundreds of thousands, if not millions, especially young men. As a handy means of transport, boda bodas are critical in a country without a functional public transport system and often impassable roads.

All these and other positives and valuable contributions of the boda-boda industry are evident and undeniable, yet the ugly side of the industry easily trumps the beautiful side. It is not just that boda bodas run roughshod of even the most basic rules of the road, it not only the sheer lack of a sense of decency in the public space, thus leading to all manner of avoidable road fatalities.

More critically, as I have argued before in this column, because it is now so ubiquitous, the boda boda industry is shaping our national values, ethos, and ways of life more than any other sector, occupation, or segment of society. For the average boda boda rider, wrong is right and right is wrong. With their sheer numbers and imposing presence in every corner and alley, every street and highway, the thinking and behaviour of the boda boda guy is gradually but firmly becoming the default modus operandi for society as a whole.

World over and historically, the dominant socioeconomic activity at a given epoch drives and shapes the outlook and demeanour of a society as a whole; in the Uganda of today, we are increasingly a boda boda society – the thinking, behaviour, and ways of our compatriots riding the bike are becoming mainstream. I am not engaging in selective condemnation here.

No doubt, today Uganda’s moral campus is in tatters. We are a country where flouting rules and laws is normal, the rich and powerful get away with murder, and the privileged classes have little sense of moral purpose. We have a deeply corrupted political system.

Selfish pursuit of power and personal aggrandisement take precedence over serving the public interest and finding solutions to shared public problems. Whoever wields even the smallest authority uses it to extract personal financial benefit, be it a traffic police officer, a prison warder, a magistrate or judge, a local government official, or bureaucrats in government ministries and departments. It is everywhere.

Even places of worship where many desperately seek support and spiritual direction are avenues for fleecing and shameless extortion. We are a country of brazen criminality without appropriate accountability. The judicial system dispenses more injustice than it provides justice.

Again, all these contraptions, abuses, and excesses are everyday and well known to most Ugandans, yet we choose to live with them, actively participate in perpetuating them; no time to pause and reflect on changing course. Yet, even with the dire moral state of affairs across the board, no group compares to the boda bodas in the scale and magnitude of corroding the basic moral fabric of Ugandan society.

There is a possibility of exaggerating matters, but any visitor to Uganda, especially in Kampala, has to find the boda boda scenes utterly surreal. The mayhem and menace on the roads is bad enough, but even more damaging for the long term is the steady impact on our overall sense of right and wrong, a culture of accepting that driving on the wrong side of the road or speeding past a red traffic light is acceptable and not punishable.

There is hardly any moral outrage as the boda boda trade upends what most of us grew up with: Duty to correct conduct and basic decency. On their part, the rulers appear unbothered, perhaps scared of confronting the disaster staring at them because they are net beneficiaries of the chaos and confusion, the decay and dysfunction, but for how long before the chickens come home to roost?

Moses Khisa

Majority Report



