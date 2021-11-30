Prime

We can be objective about the Chinese loan on Entebbe airport

Author, Raymond Mugisha. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Raymond Mugisha

What you need to know:

  • We may aim for better loan terms in future if necessary, but current alarms about this project are disproportionately too loud.


The loan for the Entebbe Airport Expansion and Upgrading project is $200million. The possibility that Uganda may fail to pay such an amount of money and lose control of Entebbe Airport to China does not strike me as high, even when the amount is viewed within the context of overall national debt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.