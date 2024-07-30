We can collectively save climate today

The earth has a natural control system, which keeps its temperatures at some reasonable values to support life and economic activities.

This control is done by atmospheric gases such as water vapour, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, ozone, and methane, which occur naturally within the atmosphere. These gases trap the infrared radiation from the earth’s surface and reflect it back to the earth thus warming it. Over the years this has potentially led to the climate crisis we face today.

Solving the climate crisis, the world over will require multiple steps. Bold and transformational steps taken by nation-states, and non-state actors including the private sector.

There are two duties that bind this response: adaptation and mitigation. Systematically undertaking these two duties could potentially lead to attaining the temperature goal articulated in the 2015 Paris Agreement – and save tomorrow’s climate today.

The question then becomes, how do we achieve that ambitious goal set forth for nation-states given the differences and capacities within the countries? You might ask.

Arguably the central thesis to meeting this ambition is in part by nation-states effectively and boldly engaging with each other in a fair equitable and balanced manner to contribute to the global good; saving tomorrow’s climate today if we are to avert the climate crisis.

I further argue that the implementation of adaptation and mitigation policy should be premised and bound around the fair contribution of each country’s effort whether through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs- which are the country carbon management plans we agreed to achieve with targets by 2030) and the implementation of the national adaptation plans of action (NAP).

However the contrasts and realities are stark; between countries, between groups, and between individual efforts including special interests by lobbyists, civil society, private sector among others. And the reason is simple. In a world highly polarized and full of inequality these policy framings come at a cost, especially for developing nations. This then puts international cooperation and diplomacy at the heart and centre of the response.

And it’s on the basis of international cooperation that yesterday during the 8th Ministerial on Climate Action (MOCA 8) held in Wuhan China 22-23 July we were reminded – again- that international cooperation is central to solving the climate crisis.

For the two days world leaders intricately, articulated issues that should support efforts in enhancing and enabling global climate action and implementation of long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.

The deliberations of the world leaders are a stuck reminder that there are fundamental differences that exist among groups, creating boundaries between us and them yet the environment within which we thrive is a shared ecosystem.

Whilst there seems consensus on some issues and the general feeling of what the crisis is- cracks begin falling through in relation of who takes responsibility.

The United Nations Framework Convention clearly references who takes the lead in climate response; developed country parties. In contrast, the Paris Agreement on the other hand breaks this bi-faceted model and makes an attempt for all countries to do something while reinforcing the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities.

An example of the kind of action across the is clearly referenced under one of the outcomes of the UAE consensus; the global stock take Decision 1/CMA.5 paragraphs 33 and 34- Parties emphasise and recognize the importance of conserving, protecting and restoring nature and ecosystems towards achieving the Paris Agreement temperature goal including the greenhouse gases and the enhanced efforts toward towards halting and reversing of deforestation and forest degradation by 2030 and other terrestrial and maritime ecosystems acting as sinks and reservoirs of greenhouse gases.

In contrast, the GST further noted the need to enhance support and investment in including through financial resources, technology transfer, and capacity building for the efforts towards halting and reversing deforestation and forest degradation by 2030.

Similarly, under the UAE dialogue paragraph 98 Dec 1/CMA.5 points us to a dialogue to follow up on the adequacy of the provision of finance, as an enabling means of implementation MOI, in relation to actions by and international cooperation among Parties to implement the global stock take GST outcome.

And if carbon sequestration is anything to go by as a solution to the climate crisis; paragraph 120 of the global stock take talks about carbon capture, usage and storage but avoids magical thinking and talks of a range of challenges to the deployment of this technology let alone the use.

Clearly, it all comes down to the availability of climate finance as a key enabler to implement climate action. This is the very reason issues around the quantum of finance remain at the heart and centre of any developing country articulation: and that’s why we must at the bare minimum secure an outcome that enables the provision and mobilisation of finance for developing countries at the necessary scale beyond the promised 100bn and quality while addressing the systemic disablers of climate finance; high-cost of capital and the limited fiscal space.

The outcome of my engagements in Wuhan could be seen through three key delicate pillars and the need to have consensus around: the legal issues- who should pay/whose responsibility is it to reduce emissions? For example, do countries like Uganda have a responsibility to reduce emissions?

While on ethical and moral questions? The fundamental question is who should act fast? and on a scientific basis- the question is who is bequeathed the right to emit/pollute within the remaining available carbon space globally - given the historical responsibility of the developed countries in pumping out the greenhouse gases that have distorted our climate system for ages past.

The discussions for the past two days in Wuhan china for me sends signals beyond consensus. Yet on the other hand conflicts in particular and or the redlines can also be important signals that will help us shape the discussion as we move to Bakku Azerbaijan the next host of COP 29.

In all, it is a stark reminder to us as developing countries that standing up for what is right is not just an option for us but a responsibility to continuously remind and engage the developed countries to do their fair share for the sake of our planet. Each individual action counts. And the best way, perhaps, the only way, to change others is to become an example- collectively we can save tomorrow’s climate today.