We can do more in regard to digital transformation  

On June 10, newly appointed Minister of State for Planning Amos Lugoloobi, delivered the National Budget for the Financial Year 2021/2022. Just minutes after updates about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, he highlighted key strides made in public spending thanks to digital solutions. Among them was the reduction in travel abroad and inland as well as physical workshops. Also, several locally made e-commerce applications were adopted to facilitate transactions during lockdown periods.

It was confirmed that the government made digital transformation a priority and earmarked Shs134.9 billion to fast track its implementation. In the new financial year, we expect broadband infrastructure to be extended to sub-counties and for the government to facilitate the development of software in support of e-commerce, e-governance and e-payments.

I commend the government for this strategy. However, there is more we can achieve with digital solutions. Every student should be reached where they are and doctors can offer medical care remotely and patients can easily access drugs prescribed. Farmers can easily purchase genuine seeds and fertilizers while they receive guidance on best farming practices by experts.

We can finally bridge the glaring divide between rural and urban communities as regards service delivery. The tourism industry will have the post-pandemic recovery it requires with solutions that facilitate travel. Manufacturers can adopt smarter solutions and produce safer products.

Businesses, currently suffering the brunt of the lockdown can streamline their workflows, minimize manual processes and instead of laying off workers, they would repurpose them to perform emerging tasks. But all these initiatives require us to increase the current resource envelope and use policy to make our digital entrepreneurs more attractive to investment.

At The Innovation Village, the evidence of these opportunities is in the multiple startups leading the charge of opportunities in the digital economy that demonstrate that there is more we can do if we make digital transformation inclusive.

For example, 21 million people in Uganda have access to the internet. The 12 per cent excise duty on data excluding that used for provision of medical and education services, in the long run, is bound to hold back the country’s goals towards internet access and business goals.

The failure of Over The Top (OTT) tax gives the government a more effective way to collect tax revenue from telecommunication companies. However, this will give companies the liberty to increase their prices thus discourage internet use.

Despite the challenges presented, as a telecommunication company, there is an opportunity to compete on the market by providing competitive pricing options to customers by creatively reducing costs of service production.

On the other hand, businesses should look to maximize the advantages of economies of scale. By increasing the scale of business, a company holds the upper hand in negotiating the best data bundles a telecommunication company can offer.

In regards to agriculture, there are online platforms that have been put in place to mitigate challenges along the value chain from farmer to market. Agribusiness should look to leverage the Shs1.67 trillion set aside for agro-industrialization by collaborating with top tier manufacturers, Small and Medium Enterprises, and the farmer at the bottom of the pyramid through Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs).

Under agro-industrialization, banks, insurance companies and Fintechs can offer a wider variety of financing options to farmers to enable them meet demand while maintaining low production costs. The new tech solutions by National Agricultural Research Organisation, National Animal Resources Centre and Databank (NAGRC & DB) track transactions along the commodity value chain thus reducing the risk financial firms face from farmers. Now is also a good time to trust locally built digital platforms.

They are the businesses of the day that will create jobs, widen the tax base and through growth solve pressing social challenges.

With the second wave of the pandemic in full rage, and a third wave rumoured, access to the digital economy is the new competitive landscape for businesses.

