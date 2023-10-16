We can reap big from hosting Non-aligned Movement Summit 

In January 2024, Uganda will take centre stage as she hosts the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, a significant diplomatic and political event that promises to elevate the nation’s global standing and impact various sectors, including tourism and diplomacy.

The Non-Aligned Movement, established during the Cold War, represents a collective of countries that advocate international cooperation, peace, and the promotion of economic development. Uganda’s role as the host for this summit is a testament to its growing prominence on the global stage.

Uganda’s selection as the host for the 2024 NAM summit signifies the nation’s increasing diplomatic prowess and its commitment to fostering international cooperation. Uganda’s government, under the leadership of President Museveni, has been actively engaging in regional and global affairs.

Hosting the NAM summit not only reflects Uganda’s dedication to diplomatic initiatives but also offers an opportunity to showcase its diplomatic capabilities. This event provides Uganda with the platform to engage with influential world leaders, strengthen existing diplomatic ties, and initiate new partnerships.

The summit can be a boon for Uganda’s economy. Hosting an event of this magnitude involves substantial investments in infrastructure, accommodation, transportation, and security. These investments can lead to job creation and stimulate economic growth. Additionally, the influx of international delegates and visitors will boost the hospitality and tourism industries.

Uganda is already well-known for its breathtaking natural beauty, including the lush forests, diverse wildlife, and the magnificent Lake Victoria. Hosting the NAM summit offers an opportunity to showcase these attractions to a global audience. The event will draw in a significant number of visitors, from diplomats and journalists to observers and tourists. These visitors will have the chance to explore Uganda’s rich culture, national parks, and historical sites. The ripple effect of this exposure is expected to significantly boost the country’s tourism industry.

The summit provides Uganda with an ideal platform to highlight its commitment to peace, security, and economic development. It’s an opportunity for the country to address global challenges, showcase its contributions to international peacekeeping missions, and promote its vision for a more stable and prosperous world.

The NAM summit also presents Uganda with the opportunity to engage in meaningful diplomatic dialogue with member countries and influential international leaders. This engagement can lead to collaborations on various fronts, including trade, security, and development. Uganda’s representation at the summit allows the country to contribute to discussions on global issues and demonstrate its commitment to being a proactive and responsible member of the international community.

It’s essential for Ugandans to be proactive, prepare for increased demand, and ensure their offerings meet international standards. Collaboration, networking, and a focus on quality will be key to making the most of the opportunities that come with hosting the NAM summit, not only during the event but also in its aftermath.

As Uganda expects an influx of international visitors, there will be a growing demand for accommodation, restaurants, tour guides, and transportation services.

The summit will bring together people from diverse backgrounds. NAM summits often feature cultural exhibitions and events. Ugandans skilled in traditional crafts, art, music, and dance can use this opportunity to showcase and sell their work, promoting Ugandan culture on a global platform.

Street vendors and small business owners can anticipate increased demand during the summit. This may include selling local products, souvenirs, and traditional foods. Ensuring high-quality and unique products can attract the attention of visitors.