We can’t afford to starve DRC war of operational capacity

The Sunday Monitor of January 23, led with a story titled: “UPDF to spend Shs250 million daily on Congo war.” The figures were sourced from a working document that government, according to the story, sent to Parliament, and in which the Ministry of Defence made responses to various queries raised by Parliament. The lump sum needed for the #OperationShujaa is indicated as Shs89.7 billion.

At the time of reporting the story, Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Defence and Internal Affairs committee had thrown out Ministry officials led by State Minister of Defence, Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff, for “failure to avail their detailed 2022/2023 Budget Framework Paper.”

MPs, in their discretion, also demanded the attendance of the Minister of Defence, Vincent Ssempijja, CDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi and his deputy, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu. The MPs went on to threaten to withhold approval of the funds since “Government deployed UPDF in DRC without the House’s formal notice and approval.”

“…So how can Parliament plan for that money when we never sanctioned that operation?” Muwanga Kivumbi, also opposed the request, reasoning that “the operation is unsustainable since the country’s economy is already constrained.”

He proposed that UPDF be withdrawn from DRC and the money is invested in “peace initiatives with the country.”

Now, concerns relating to queries on the need for Parliamentary approval of the operations in DRC will be handled by the responsible officials who are best placed to explain and guide the nation and, hopefully, win bipartisan support for the mission. However, a question to pose here is, why did government fail to seek parliamentary approval; because of fear that Parliament would refuse to grant it, operational tact, or because it was needless? The responsible officials will explain.

Of greater interest is in regard to the amounts involved; the Sunday Monitor story is angled in a way that it gives prominence to the cost implications of the war.

Shs250 million is a large sum, no doubt. It comes to Shs7.5 billion per month and Shs89.7 bilion in 12 months. Big money, really! A burden the Ugandan taxpayer would rather not shoulder, and which would bring much relief to productive sectors such as Agriculture, Industry and Manufacturing, Investment, Tourism and even boosting the Education sector now at crawling stage after a two-year Covid-19 shut down.

The DRC war is a cost we would rather not have but we have it, and it was not out of absence of other things to do or a loony yearning to find something to waste money (and personnel) on. It was an absolute necessity and only viable option to counter the security breakdown resulting from attacks by ADF’s terror cells in the country. This we all know! If ADF had not dared to attack, UPDF would not be in Congo and there would be no extra budget pressure on the consolidated purse.

If the operations require Shs250 million daily as reported, as long as the objective is achieved, that money is “peanuts” compared to the cost of “insecurity and wide scale destabilisation of the country.” How much is lost (daily) when the national economy is disrupted by bombs or shootings that ADF was trying to make regular occurrences? What is the price of the safety and peace of mind of Ugandans? What is the price of lives lost and injuries suffered? Priceless!

Probably, the Shs250million bill is modest . It could be more, depending on the trends the war is taking. At this stage, as a country, we cannot afford risking the gains on the ground due to fixable snags like logistical shortages. Whatever is possible to commit should be committed to achieve the objective. The earlier the better!

On mechanisms of peace as an alternative to combat operations, can the MPs start by appealing to the attackers of Ugandans to lay down their weapons and make peace? I am told there is an open door policy for all those willing to surrender. Can we have some legislators head over to the rebel camps and sell the peace gospel there? Starving the army of operational capacity would be arming the terrorists and pointlessly prolonging the war.