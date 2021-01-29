We can’t find Daily Monitor,  how do we share our articles?

By Odoobo Charles Bichachi More by this Author

This column returns after a month that I have been on leave. Thank you for keeping the feedback coming in. I have responded directly to many of you. This first column of the year is interactive based on your direct feedback and response for the benefit of the wider NMG-Uganda audience.

Margaret Nakato: Thank you for the opportunity to provide feedback. Daily Monitor is my source of information, thank you for the good job. But sometimes when I seek to buy it later in a day, it is difficult to find a copy. Can you look into the distribution?

I find NTV picture lacking and sometimes there is echo in audio, which then draws me back to NBS. My intention is to make NTV the source of my information.

Public Editor: Thank you for your candid feedback. This has been shared with circulation manager Justus Katungi, who has assured that the supply vs demand issue that sometimes creates scarcity of newspapers after morning in some parts of the country, is being fixed. I have also shared feedback with the technical team at NTV to address the concerns you raise.

Rogers Tumuhairwe: Complements for your dedication to serve us daily! I have an article that I would like to publish in your paper in the comments/opinion column. Kindly, guide me how I may go about it and what it may require of me, in addition to the article itself.

Public Editor: Please, send your article to editorial@ug.nationmedia.com or letters@ug.nationmedia.com. With regard to the elements of the article, please refer to my response to Elias Musiime below.

Musiime Elias: How can I know if my article has been given an opportunity to be published? I’ve written a few articles and shared them with your team. However, I have never got any feedback on whether they were considered or not. My suggestion is that if an article is not considered or if it is considered, feedback should be provided to the writer. Thank you.

Public Editor: Thank you for this inquiry. Editors receive many articles and emails every day – news, opinion articles, features, etc – and are therefore sometimes hard-pressed to respond to each contributor.

If the op-ed editor on evaluating an article believes it passes the editorial test, then it is lined up for publication and you shall see it in the paper. If, however, it falls short and with a little re-jigging it can be published, you shall be contacted and advise accordingly. If it does not meet the test altogether ie it is time barred or a repetition of what has already been published, then it shall be shelved and sometimes the editor may or may not write back to you.

Editors need to change, though, and make it a point to give contributors feedback because readers and external contributors are the lifeline of any newspaper.

More importantly, it is imperative that before submitting your article, you should ensure it meets the editorial and competitive test, considering the number of articles competing for limited space.

Some things to consider are: Is it topical? Is it bringing new arguments, is it well written – grammatically and logically? Is it premised on facts? Is it concise? Etc. No editor will throw away a good article!

Kisitu Yasin: I am based in Kisoga township along Katosi-Mukono road. I last accessed Daily Monitor newspaper in March last before the Covid-19 lockdown. I, therefore, wish to pass on my concern. I am a daily customer who wants the service back. Thanks.

Public Editor: Thank you for this feedback. This, and a similar complaint from Namataba Trading Centre on Jinja Road that only receives our newspapers on Sunday, has been brought to the attention of the circulation department and shall be addressed pronto.

Name withheld: Refer to your article, “Excluding election results from some centres not-wise”. How did this article pass the editor? The number of omitted polling station results is about 1,273, not 12,000! That would be about one third of the 34,344 registered voters!

Public Editor: This was a terrible omission. The article was, therefore, based on the wrong premise so should not have been published in that form. A correction should be published for the record.



