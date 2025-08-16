We have an epidemic of presidential candidates

In the run up to the 2021 General Election, there were two aspiring presidential candidates known to me. There was Joseph Kabuleta and Bunnet Kiiza. With these two, it was a sure-deal for me to loiter at State House if… But they had to first process their aspirations to candidature level and then win the presidential race. Mr Kabuleta promoted his aspiration to candidate level. He was duly nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) and declared a presidential candidate. Mr Kiiza didn’t reach candidate level. Kiiza and I are relatives. His father and my mother are first cousins. His mother is from the Rev Eliphaz Kambere family; the most prominent family in Kisinga Sub-county. As of December 31, 1980, almost all the Rev Kambere’s children were university graduates; one of the youngest being Samson Bagonza (former Engineer in Chief at the Ministry of Works and Transport).

Yes, Bagonza is (former presidential aspirant) Kiiza’s maternal uncle. So, for me, I had a solid presidential aspirant in my cousin Kiiza. Lakini, he couldn’t push his aspirations to nomination level. ************ The story of many Ugandans picking nomination forms for the presidential race has reached us in Kiburara with awe. On social media, a wag called it reaching epidemic levels. But for us, we welcome them for manifesting their aspirations in a more material way: public and open expression of wishing to be president of the Republic of Uganda.

The fear that the ballot paper may have more than 40 candidates is misplaced, even a very undemocratic thought. We can appreciate the EC’s concern over the administrative costs in managing a ballot paper with more than 10 candidates. But as a certain Museveni once said: Democracy doesn’t come cheap. So, let Stecia Mayanja, Mubaraka Munyagwa, John Katumba Oyee, and others bloom their aspirations. What is required is for the EC to be enabled to manage the administrative process. Some cowardly humans of Uganda are saying many aspiring candidates will reduce the presidential race to a comic act: I say, let the aspiring candidates be. In Uganda, politics is the only industry with guaranteed ROI (Return on Investment). That’s why it is a life-or-death matter for one to win an election. And by the way, why are Ugandans more concerned about the seriousness of the presidential race?

Does it really matter (any more)? We have not only reduced the seriousness of the presidential race but also that of general national politics, too. This was captured well in an audio-visual clip in which Mr Mathias Walukaga said the Shs200 million for his vehicle allowance will be shared among the sub-counties that constitute the constituency for which he aspires to represent in Parliament. Clearly, we do not see a coherent appreciation of national politics by some of our aspring candidates at presidential and parliamentary level. Even the attempt to shield the ideological inadequacies of some of our aspiring candidates behind the political parties is not enough.

Without strong and ideologically oriented political leaders, Ugandans are already surrendering their authority to the military. How? With very ideologically weak political leaders, the military (with its structured and disciplined formations) is likely to be viewed as the stronger or better institution to manage the affairs of the country. With the names of those (I have so far heard) expressing interest in the presidential race, it is very tempting to view a worn-out Mr Museveni as the one-eyed man among the blind. In normal circumstances, we are supposed to apportion blame. Should we blame Mr Museveni or Ugandans?

Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost.



