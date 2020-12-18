We might have to turn to bars to find Salvation

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

You always know that it’s coming. You can’t be sure which government agency it will be, but everyday you wake up, you know you will hear something that will, once again, provoke, and perhaps even enrage you. It’s fast becoming part of the Ugandan psyche.

This time, like the last – and probably the next – it is the Uganda police, which in an erratic act that boggles the mind, arrested and detained two Nigerian performers, for holding a concert in the middle of a pandemic – yet concerts are supposedly banned. Just to catch you up, the two artistes were booked by a Ugandan events company, flown into the country and passed through immigration – where they probably declared the reason for their visit. They then performed at an event, well into the night – probably with the permission and protection of the police – because it’s hard to imagine this happening without the authorities being complicit.

However, it’s not the event organisers, but the performers, who ended up as visitors of the State for this violation. And this, initially thanks to pressure from Ugandan artistes, who couldn’t believe that having been banned from performing for close to a year now, foreign artistes were getting a pass in their own backyard. We could go to how many of them didn’t raise a finger when their peer was banned from performing for as long as he is a political threat to the powers that be, but let’s stay the course.

The entire thing got a little amusing, when Nigerians – whose governance problems are not that different from ours, although you wouldn’t tell because of how loud and abrasively they go about projecting their otherness – started to pummel Uganda, on the twittersphere.

For the Ugandan entertainment industry, this has been a year like no other. From bar owners, to suppliers, to farmers, waiting staff, bouncers, to DJs and everybody between that, you have about 1.5 million young people – probably double that, if you count dependents – who, for close to a year, have lived on the edge.

So in that regard, their anger at the situation is understandable – because they are starved of a source of income while most others have been let back – even if opportunistic. It is worse that whereas the official reason for the ban on performances and bar business is that there is need to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, this reasoning is inconsistent with the mass gatherings at weddings, burials, on campaign rallies, in the markets and nearly everywhere you look.

There is a rationale, of course, to government’s argument, but even that is lost in the inconsistency with which guidelines are applied. Whether this inconsistency is in part occasioned by moralist president whose disdain for alcohol and partying is often made known to all, or because the current challenger for the throne is an artiste, is not clear. But what it has birthed instead, are private and underground parties in town and upcountry where the capacity and motivation to enforce safety guidelines is a myth.

The Nigerians, probably more than anybody else on the continent, understand the power of the entertainment industry. That’s why, their big hitters like Davido and D’Banj can sprinkle their stardust to pressure government into a diplomatic resolution of Uganda police’s nuisance. In 2016, PricewaterhouseCoopers, reported that their entertainment industry would grow to a tune of $86 million by 2020.

Our figures are little hazy, so maybe Nigeria is not Uganda in some respects, but definitely nowhere near Nigeria’s, and neither is our artiste’s clout. But you worry that this outrage by artistes is a microcosm of the fissures that the entertainment industry is having to grapple with this year. Ignoring the problem will not have it go away, especially with the December holidays, off-season idleness and associated feastivities set to stretch law enforcement agencies even further.

With more than a million people out of work, manufacturers producing under capacity and no conversations around relief packages to shore up businesses feeling the brunt of this ban, the manoeuvring isn’t helping. It isn’t preposterous to suggest that reopening bars might actually be the solution and not the problem it’s being framed as.

Between all these players, it shouldn’t be difficult to develop a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and enforce penalties against defaulters. Surely, bars can do a lot better at ensuring compliance, than say burials, political rallies, or sneaky house parties.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. rukwengye86@gmail.com