We must change in order to tackle climate change

The UK hosted the COP26 climate change conference last November in Glasgow that saw nearly 200 countries come together to take action on climate change and forge the Glasgow Climate Pact.

In doing so, the world kept the goal of temperatures rising no more than 1.5 degrees alive. At the same time, we cemented progress on finance for climate action, adaptation and loss and damage.

COP26 took great strides in progressing climate change initiatives on a global stage, but I am keen to ensure the benefits are realised in Uganda. Uganda is the 10th most vulnerable country to the impact of climate change.

The Ministry of Water and Environment estimates that climate change will cost Uganda 3-5 percent of GDP per year by 2050 if no action is taken. If we are to effectively tackle climate change, it will require every single person to make changes to the way they live and work.

For the UK relationship with Uganda, this means us ensuring our economic partnership drives growth that is resilient and adapted to the climate change impacts of today and tomorrow.

For this reason, the UK has chosen to host the UK-Uganda Virtual Green Growth Conference from February 9 to February 10. The conference will build the foundations that will lead to a climate smart economic partnership between Uganda and the UK that generates jobs, enhances innovation, and creates opportunities for all Ugandans.

The UK is a world leader in innovation and climate smart growth. The conference will include presentations and interactive panel discussions with leading voices in green initiatives. The conference signals the UK’s ambition to be Uganda’s green growth partner of choice.

The UK is already supporting Uganda’s green journey having assisted 750,000 people to cope with the effects of climate change and delivered 6 percent of Uganda’s national electricity renewable supply through private investment.

The UK is investing in Lake Victoria Marine transport, Namanve Industrial Park, solar agricultural water pumping systems and electric boda bodas. The UK government is always looking for the next opportunity to support business and communities adapt and innovate in a climate smart way.

Access to climate finance is crucial for Uganda to succeed in its green growth trajectory and was a key focus of COP26. That is why I am continually promoting the UK’s growing blended finance offer, which uses overseas development aid; concessional finance - including British International Investment and UKEF, to support Uganda’s growth right from smallholder farmers to large export businesses, and delivers for the international, including UK, export market.

This conference has a key session on ‘how to create bankable projects that access UK investment’ which will enable businesses to communicate directly to UK finance institutions and other Ugandan businesses that have succeeded in accessing this finance. Under the new UK and G7 initiative Build Back a Better World the UK is actively looking to expand and support Uganda to access the investment and build the infrastructure it needs to build green growth.

Given the hardships of the last two years, it could be tempting to consider investment options that delivers only short-term rewards. I would encourage decision makers in the private and public sector to consider Uganda’s long-term strategic goals when choosing investment partners. Our free, fair and honest trading relationship puts the UK in a strong place to help with this.

Global partnerships are vital to tackling climate change and the risks of inaction and benefits of action extend far beyond the environment. Our economies and security will suffer if we do not enact our commitments made at COP26.