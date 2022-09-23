We must ensure patients’ safety

Patient safety is one of the growing public health concerns, regardless of the level of socio-economic development of a country. In a medical setting, various patient harms due to unsafe care are widely reported.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the occurrence of adverse events due to unsafe care is likely one of the 10 leading causes of death and disability in the world. Globally, four in every 10 patients are harmed in primary and outpatient health care.

Every September 17, the globe commemorates World Patient Safety Day (WPSD). Today, we pause to reflect on unsafe medical practices or patient harms at health facilities.

Patient safety incidents include diverse harm, risks, and errors that occur to patients in the provision of healthcare services. For instance, unsafe medication practices, incidences of wrong prescriptions, a cleaner getting a needle-stick injury due to poor medical waste disposal and management, a patient kept in a waiting room for hours without attention by hospital staff, or even absence of medical personnel to review patients throughout the day.

However, averting risks, errors, and harm that can occur to patients during the provision of healthcare is a prerequisite for providing quality health service. There is a tendency of paying less attention to Patient Safety incidents in Uganda, since there is no comprehensive and rigid reporting system for the incidents at the health facility level.

As such, there is a spiral of similar incidents as health facilities have limited opportunities of reviewing each case and taking actions for improvement in their routine work.

A lack of awareness, therefore, exposes patients and medical staff to risks and harm, most of which can be avertable; indeed, up to 80 percent of harm is preventable. In other words, more efforts are required for enhancing patient safety practice.

Consequently, the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), introduced and implemented the 5S-CQI (KAIZEN) activities at Regional Referral Hospitals (RRHs) for more than a decade. The 5S stands for ‘Sort, Set, Shine, Standardize, and Sustain’, while CQI implies “Continuous Quality Improvement”.

5S-CQI (KAIZEN) is a way of organising and managing the workspace and workflow to improve efficiency, by eliminating waste, improving flow, and reducing process unreasonableness.

In 2019, the Ministry of Health considered this approach as the foundation of all healthcare service intervention and developed the national guideline to facilitate and expand the approach to all health facility levels. The quality improvement model is also important and useful in raising safety concerns for patients and staff during hospital operations.

Currently, the ministry, with JICA’s support is implementing a five-year “Project on Patient Safety Establishment through 5S-CQI-TQM.” This project aims at establishment of a safety culture in all target hospitals (16 RRHs, Naguru NRH, and Tororo General Hospital).

Remarkably, this is the first Patient Safety initiative by JICA in Africa, intended to spread to health facilities nationwide. This will foster managerial procedures for patient safety and introduce or promote Hospital Safety Reporting Systems (HSRS).

Indeed, Kabale and Naguru hospitals have already established the HSRS where staff report incidents related to unsafe medical practice and environment. Next, these identified incidents are handled and improved by KAIZEN approach. Patient safety protects patients’ right of enjoying quality healthcare services. Let’s all join in achieving the World Patient Safety Day objectives.