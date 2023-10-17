We must not take water for granted: Let’s work together to manage a finite, precious resource

This year’s World Food Day celebrates one of the planet’s most precious resources: water. It’s essential to life on Earth. It covers the majority of the planet’s surface, makes up over 50 percent of our bodies, helps keep us fed,supports livelihoods and is central to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

So how should we approach the complex challenge of shielding our existing freshwater resources and aquatic food systems from pollution and the impacts of the climate crisis, while ensuring that people have equal access to water?

With about 70 percent of all freshwaters going to agriculture, changing the ways we produce our food, fiber, and other agricultural products is the most crucial task. It is also where failure to act will have the gravest consequences.

Freshwater is not infinite, and we need to stop taking it for granted.

Rapid population growth, urbanization, industrialization, economic development, and the climate crisis have alltaken a toll on our water resources. Combined with water pollution, over-extraction and lack of coordinated management, this creates a complex mix of overlapping challenges.

Increased extreme weather events, drought and flooding are stressing our ecosystems, with daunting consequences for global food security. Smallholder farmers, particularly the poor, women, youth, Indigenous Peoples, migrants, and refugees, are the most vulnerable.

At the heart of the balancing act to address these combined challenges must be securing sufficient water for agriculture, while reconciling the competing water needs of other economic activities, especially as urbanization accelerates.

Good governance is crucial for sustainable and equitable water allocation, through an integrated and inclusiveapproach with all partners. Water governance and tenure, water pricing, regulations, and incentive measures, areneeded to drive change and ensure equitable access to clean and safe water resources.

We need to implement integrated water resources management through coordinated development and management of water, land, and related resources to maximize human well- being, without compromising thesustainability of vital ecosystems.

Investment in innovative, efficient water management practices is vital, including in modern irrigation and storage technologies and science-based solutions to address water scarcity and harnessing flooding; so that we are building awater-saving and resilient society, including through managing more effectively the water-food-energy nexus.

We can and are working to make these things happen. For example, in the Sahel FAO is providing mechanization opportunities to farmers to improve their water infrastructure and is supporting rural women and their households toaccess water.

Globally, irrigated land produces 40 percent of food from 20 percent of arable land – yet it remains an untapped potential.

To help deliver on this potential, FAO is developing a global irrigation needs and potential mapping methodology, and we look forward to working with countries to implement it.

Appropriate financing mechanisms and investments, at the right and big scale, are key to building and maintaining capital-intensive infrastructure.