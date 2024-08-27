We must stop corruption

When British aristocrat Winston Churchill was on safari in Africa in the early 1900s, the highlight of his trip was Uganda, her people, and their culture. The natural beauty far exceeded his expectations. The only other country that could be compared to Uganda was Switzerland. To say he was mesmerised by Uganda would be an understatement. Thus christened Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa”.

But just like any blissful realm has its burdens, Uganda is no exception. So much that if you called it “blissful” right now, it would feel like a slap to the face of an ordinary Ugandan. Many of our motherland’s troubles can be traced to what, for the lack of a better word, is greed.

This individual element has metamorphosed into the cancer that is corruption, eating away at Uganda’s beating heart, the civil service. To many, the nation has become almost unrecognisable. A sense of belonging is lost among disgruntled citizens who feel the government is not doing enough to combat the vice.

Recently, the youth decided to #March2Parliament and express their dissatisfaction with how their taxpayer money is being funneled into the pockets of private citizens. The participants didn’t make it to Parliament on July 23rd and 25th, but the message was clear: “Stop Corruption!”

Under Article 17(1)(i) of our constitution, it is the responsibility of all citizens to eradicate corruption. Article 29(1)(d) expounds on the right to assemble and demonstrate. Additionally, the IGG has publicly stated that she and other top officials are not affected by this injustice, encouraging citizens to take the lead in fighting corruption. Why then would forces be instructed to seize people acting well within their constitutional permits? What is so threatening about peaceful demonstrations against an injustice?

Corruption is undeniably selfish and unjust especially when one weighs the damage it has already done to our country, Uganda. And sure as night follows day, each one of us, including the seemingly unconcerned, will – if not already – heavily pay the price for the sins of our leaders.

I urge the government to be interested in understanding some of the sources of public outrage being exhibited. Consider a young graduate who spends five years job-hunting, and secures an eight-to-five job with a gross salary of one million Uganda shillings. With PAYE tax of Shs202,000 and NSSF deductions of Shs50,000, there’s barely enough left after paying other bills. When such individuals see their hard-earned money being swindled by individuals, it is only fair for them to be allowed to speak out, peacefully demonstrate, and most importantly be heard!

Additionally, to stamp out this evil: and tackle future corruption, we must take it by the horns from the most fundamental level: our respective families. Family, the bedrock of society, is instrumental in a child’s developmental trajectory. One must have the values of honesty and integrity instilled in them as they are at home.

Just as charity begins at home, so does the vice; corruption. Parents ought to realize that they strongly influence their children’s lives. They should be exemplary in their ways of life such that children, the leaders of tomorrow can appreciate the nobility in honesty. Teach the young ones that corruption does not stop at swindling government funds, but also stretches to minor dishonest acts.

It is also disheartening that many of us are not far removed from the corrupt leaders we have today. This is evident in the careless utterances young people humorously make, “Corruption should not end before I benefit”. Such remarks justify the saying, “A thief without opportunity thinks he is an honest man”.

Integrity and accountability should become the cornerstones of our society.

Finally, I urge netizens to maintain their spirit, while practising social decorum and mutual respect. Acknowledge that the battle against corruption can be fought on many fronts, and not everyone must do it your way! Some may choose to demonstrate, others to dialogue with the government or contribute in different ways.

Together, we can end corruption and build a brighter future for Uganda.



