We must strengthen community structures 

Ambrose Byamugisha Muhoozi

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Strengthening community structures such as the role of community leaders, including political, religious, cultural leaders as well as community extension health workers in mobilising and engaging community members to effectively respond to Covid-19 is invaluable.

The potential of community involvement in the Covid-19 response has not been fully exploited. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.