We need a future where transitional justice is a foundation of our standards

Recently, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and partners organised a national symposium on Uganda’s Transitional Justice Policy from February 20 to 21 in Kampala.

Under the theme ‘National healing: Building consensus and giving life back to those affected by conflict’, partners convened to deliberate on the key milestones, challenges, and future prospects that define Uganda’s journey in the pursuit of transitional justice.

Over the years, Uganda has made significant progress in setting up transitional justice mechanisms such as the Amnesty Act of 2000 which was one of the earliest legislative measures to facilitate peace, providing broad amnesty to insurgents willing to abandon rebellion.

Also, interpreters for court proceedings on war crimes were trained, and the first version of the witness protection law was drafted in 2015. The domestication of the Rome Statute, which entered into force as the International Criminal Court (ICC) Act of 2010, was also achieved.

Uganda also made a significant leap towards unveiling the truths of the past through the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) through holding nation-wide consultations on traditional justice mechanisms.

Despite the progress, Uganda grapples with challenges in the implementation of these transitional justice mechanisms.

Embedded within Uganda’s transitional justice are the voices of those directly affected by war crimes, personal stories of survival, resilience and forgiveness.

Uganda faces the challenge of fully actualising the ideals of transitional justice such as the policy, the task of enacting a transitional justice law, and balancing the requirements of peace, justice, and reconciliation.

It needs to utilise the available potential groups such as youth, diverse citizenry, and partners to achieve its aspirations for transitional justice.

Although the youth in post-conflict environments are often at the forefront of movements for peace, community recovery and democratic reform, they are often missing from formal peace negotiations and transitional justice efforts.

Through representations on platforms such as National Youth MPs, National Youth Council, European Union Youth Sounding Board, among others, their active engagement in community dialogues, truth and reconciliation processes, and advocacy initiatives can bring fresh perspectives into the pursuit of transitional justice.

Among the partners at the symposium was the Austrian Embassy Development Cooperation which assumed chair of the Justice Sector Development Partner Group.

Speaking at the event, the head of office at the Austrian Embassy Development Cooperation, Dr Katja Kerschbaumer, stated that the symposium was a great step for all stakeholders towards agreeing on concrete steps towards the implementation of the Transitional Justice Policy (2019).

In conclusion, Uganda envisions a future where transitional justice becomes a cornerstone of its societal standards.

The demands for Uganda include, addressing the needs of victims, response to issues such as registration and categorisation of victims, children born of war and their registration and documentation needs, as well as creation of places of remembering and memorials, and ensuring effective reparations, and reconciliation.

With such reassurance from government and partners, our aspirations are not far from reality. The nation’s ability to navigate these waters will significantly determine the quality of democracy, the rule of law, and the prospect of sustainable peace moving forward.