We need pro-biogas policies and laws

B iogas technology has been present in Uganda since the 1950s, but its adoption rate remains disappointingly low, reaching only 25.8 percent of its full potential. This technology utilises household-scale digesters, biogas septic tanks, and biogas plants to convert organic waste through anaerobic digestion into biogas energy—a renewable and environmentally friendly energy source.

However, several barriers hinder its widespread adoption, including unreliable feedstocks, limited biogas knowledge and technical skills, high upfront costs, and suboptimal operational practices, leading to the abandonment of biogas digesters in recent years.

For example, a survey conducted in central Uganda in 2006 revealed that all the operational tubular biogas digesters were abandoned after only four years of installation, despite their estimated 25-year lifespan. Additionally, within four years of completion, 80 percent of households abandoned the fixed dome biogas digesters.

Currently, around 7,000 domestic biogas digesters are operational in Uganda. To fully utilise the existing biogas digesters and increase the demand and consumption of biogas energy as an alternative cooking source for the 34 million rural residents, there is a need for the enactment and implementation of supportive policies.

While the government has previously passed policies, such as the Uganda Renewable Energy Policy of 2002, additional supportive policies are necessary. These policies should prioritise the environment, demand, and supply of biogas energy. Environmental policy instruments should emphasise the government’s strategic efforts to influence the overall biogas industry environment through goal planning, financial support, tax breaks, regulatory control, and policy guidance. Supply-related policies should emphasise capital investment and technological support to increase biogas product outputs, including investments in infrastructure, technology dissemination, and talent support.

This policy strategy has proven to be effective in China, one of the world’s leading producers of biogas energy, and if leveraged and adjusted to Uganda’s economic demands, will contribute to the full utilisation of Uganda’s biogas potential.

Supportive policies are important because they help in climate change mitigation, create jobs and improve waste management, among others. These policies will promote biogas energy as a substitute for traditional wood fuels which will significantly reduce deforestation rates. Uganda has experienced alarming levels of deforestation, resulting in adverse climate change effects, including unpredictable rainfall, severe droughts, and natural disasters like floods and landslides.

To address these concerns, the Ugandan government has made climate change mitigation a strategic goal for economic growth and has taken action to prohibit commercial charcoal production in northern Uganda. Therefore, the widespread adoption of biogas energy for cooking offers a long-term solution to environmental degradation.

Biogas digestate, a nutrient-rich byproduct of the anaerobic digestion process, can improve soil fertility and boost agricultural productivity. Enacting supportive policies will not only boost agriculture, the backbone of Uganda’s economy but also improve livelihoods, especially for the 35 percent of the population engaged in subsistence farming.

Enacting supportive policies to unlock biogas energy potential will create numerous job opportunities for Ugandans through promotional campaigns, training, installation, maintenance, and distribution of digestate fertilizer. This aligns with the government’s target of generating over 2.5 million jobs in the next five years, contributing to overall economic growth.

Biogas production involves converting organic waste into energy, making it a viable solution for improved waste management, particularly in urban areas like Kampala, where waste is often not adequately managed.

In conclusion, Uganda’s untapped biogas energy potential presents a unique opportunity for sustainable development and progress toward environmental and energy goals. The implementation of supportive policies is a critical necessity. By embracing biogas technology and providing the necessary support, Uganda can lead the way in creating a greener, more resilient future.

Ms Eva Kulabako Nalubowa, Founder of Tardi Clean Energy Limited.