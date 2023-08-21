We need safe work spaces

I recently concluded an exercise in which the Uganda National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) invited me to participate across the country.

Unesco works through national commissions established to facilitate its work. The Uganda National Commission for Unesco, commonly known as UNATCOM, is that mechanism for Uganda.

We have collaborated on a number of occasions. This time, our collaboration involved engagement with various media stakeholders – media actors, religious leaders, politicians, security organisations and resident city commissions (RCC) or resident district commissioners (RDC).

We wanted to create awareness around the United Nations platform of action for the safety of journalists and ending impunity on violation of journalist’s rights.

This UN Plan of Action, endorsed in 2012 by the UN chief executive board, provides an overarching framework for cooperation between all relevant stakeholders, including UN bodies, national authorities, media actors and national, regional and international organisations.

These meetings are very enlightening. Like most engagement opportunities, I end up being the student. There is always a lot to learn when you engage with professionals in a space where they can freely speak. In one of the trainings, I learnt something that unsettled me and has continued to bother me.

I was pulled aside during the break and someone broke down to me, how some female journalists suffer, especially in upcountry stations.

‘If it is not the owner of the media house sexually harassing you, the manager is asking you to ‘be nice’ to the advertisers, in order to get business for the station so that everyone can sort of get paid.’ Of course, this is unverified testimony.

Still, I was speechless. This must be criminal. Yet, like most cases of abuse, these go unreported.

After that, another female journalist gave me an account of how an individual she had reported about had gone so far, using vast resources, to investigate her personal life and to establish who her sources were, her private conversations, and the financial resources she relied on to do her job. She has been abused openly.

Another one also told me her experience of working for a radio station and how the pressure from the owner had forced her to quit what she had considered an amazing career in a news media organisation. She has never had the courage to work in a media house again.

She has found other things to do with her life and looks back with nostalgia on those golden days.

These are just some of the stories I have heard. I hear a lot. And sometimes, I am clueless on what can be done. Sometimes, I am told the work place for most people is also where to meet potential life partners. And some have good stories about that. But there has to be a fine line.

While the work place brings consenting adults together, and it is possible for two people to find each other and take steps to share their lives, it is not the same when this is forced on female professionals and tied to work place rewards such as promotions, assignments, pay raise, travels and other benefits.

It is simply disgraceful to put women (and men where it applies) through such degrading treatment, all because someone has power over them. That is when we speak of harassment. That is when the work place becomes unsafe for women or men when it applies.

I have sometimes been accused of being idealistic. That the things idealists want do not work in the real world. For instance, we argue for freedom of expression but cannot guarantee freedom after expression.

We want safe working places for women who also use men etc. Maybe it is idealism. Maybe it is just the ability to see the world through what could be rather than what is.

For most of us who grew up in the village, the imagination that another world is possible, more than that to which we are confined, is the main saving grace. We have to imagine that a world where women work without being harassed out of their job is possible. That no one should go to work wondering if they will survive today or another day. No woman should have to leave their job because they can not stand the pressure from the boss or colleague.

While the Unesco’s platform of action on the safety of journalists and ending impunity on violation of rights of journalists is an important framework, there has to be more done to ensure safety of women across the board.

We need to do more to ensure that women do not find it normal that they must be sent to perform extra curricula activities with a source or an advertiser in order to keep the business of a person afloat or keep their job.

We need tougher laws to protect journalists from powerful individuals if the UN Plan of Action is to make sense for our contexts where power is often abused.