We need talks on regional energy security

This week I was privileged to accompany Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Rwanda where President Paul Kagame held a dinner in his honour.

It was a warm and colourful event and we had the pleasure of engaging with President Kagame for a number of hours. President Kagame was able to share with us the incredible story of the transformation of Rwanda.

Gen Kainerugaba thanked the President for his friendship and for his willingness to embrace peaceful co-existence with Uganda. It was great to see our fraternal relationship with Rwanda being restored and further seeing our closeness being restored.

World history is littered with stories of hostile states making peace or making war. In many cases, countries fight to protect economic interests. In Europe, we saw the worst conflict in memorable history which was World War II.

After the war, six countries – Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Luxembourg and what was then West Germany – signed a treaty in Paris establishing the European Coal and Steel Community.

The idea of this community was to integrate these vital resources (coal and steel) into a “common market” and by “pooling coal and steel production”. The common market meant that the states would not hinder the free movement of people or goods, have non discriminative policies and abolish all barriers to free trade.

In 1957, in Rome the parties signed the treaty of Rome and established a Customs Union. The original six have now become 29 and are known as the European Union.

For the last 73 years there has been peace in Europe on account of the decision to move to closer relations. The peace of Europe has led to almost unprecedented prosperity in recent history on the continent of Europe.

At the heart of that prosperity has also been Europe ensuring a stable supply of energy first through coal and subsequently through North Sea and Russian oil and gas. Europe and the States of the former Soviet Union, including Russia are parties to the Energy Charter Treaty governing investment promotion, transit and allowing the free flow of oil and gas from the East to the West.

What we see in the last 70 years was the cardinal importance of brotherhood and ultimate need for energy security. Energy security is really about securing the supply of energy.

That security of supply has caused many wars and is the subject of many treaties and even some unspoken and unwritten global agreements. On this continent, we have almost no real security of supply. Uganda depends entirely on Kenya for the supply of fuel. Kenya depends entirely on the global markets. Any shock for example to the price of fuel is paid for by the least of us. Energy insecurity hits the poorest people the hardest.

While in Rwanda, it was clear to me, that that country is taking impressive strides to transform its society.

They have also embarked on aggressively seeking green finance to power their energy. As has Uganda.

Whether it is renewables, gas in Tanzania, an oil refinery in Uganda, the EACOP pipeline, Ugandan gas, South Sudan oil or the prospects in Lake Kivu, or the wind farms and geothermal of Kenya there is a serious need for us to start a regional conversation about energy security.

To this end, the decision of Afrexim Bank to establish an Energy Transition Bank in Africa to increase the availability of funds in Africa when conducting its energy projects is most welcome.

Energy security is about ensuring the security of supply. This must be our collective effort. It is, therefore, noteworthy that our leaders have seen the need to come together and share experiences as friends.

The fact is for so long darkness has been a policy in Africa. I saw a lot of hope in Kigali. We need some light as well after all, we cannot see in the dark.