We need taxation with representation

During the week, poultry and pig farmers in Kampala, Wakiso and Luweero districts warned of a looming shortage of pork and poultry products stemming from a scarcity of feeds arising from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) confiscating said feeds, thereby making husbanding their animals costly.

The Poultry Association of Uganda, alongside other farmer associations, noted the high cost of feeding said animals in view of URA confiscating (three weeks ago) of more than 500 trucks of premixes, which are used to make feeds.

According to the chairperson of the pig farmers, Christopher Mulindwa, URA wants them to pay a 28 percent tax which will not only eat into but eat up all the profits they make from sales.

Allied to this, Richard Kirabira, the head of Wobulenzi Chicken City Poultry Farmers, said that since URA’s seizure of their feeds on September 17, they were feeding a chicken three and four kilogrammes at a cost of Shs6,400 for 32 days. Today, they feed a chicken at a cost of Shs8,600.

However, he added, although the rise in costs was an unhappy consequence of inflation and costly greenbacks, the new 28 percent tax will ensure their businesses go belly up.

Naturally, URA came out to defend the tax, saying that the importers of the premixes have been importing concentrates instead. These attract taxes, quite unlike premixes, which are tax exempt.

URA said the threatened scarcity will thus be fabricated by individuals and not organic economic circumstances because importers of premixes have been cleared. It asked the public to start manufacturing their own premixes and concentrates to avoid any scarcities in poultry and pig products.

To be sure, URA said, concentrates will continue being taxed because they are not listed as tax exempt in the VAT Act nor are they scheduled among the items that attract a zero-rate import duty under the East African Community (EAC) Common External Tariff handbook.

While we appreciate the value of taxes as the price we must pay to live in a civilised society, we cannot appreciate the government’s tax-and-spend approach to governance. Especial-ly in view of its need to heighten taxation in order to countervail the heightening cost of its system of political patronage.

That’s because the said patronage enforces taxation without representation as it is there to ensure that the government stays in power instead of making sure Ugandans are economically empowered.

Hence, instead of prosperity for all; there is austerity for all. Except, of course, a free-spending government seemingly hell-bent on taxing Ugandans to an economic grave.

The multiplicity of taxes in the country are thus the very enemy of progress.

For we all know that more taxes mean Ugandans get to keep less of the money they earn to spend as they wish. Increased taxation also means that innovation and entrepreneurship are discouraged as Ugandans have less money for savings and investments vital to economic growth and development.

To be clear, then, if government fails to curb its patronage-induced spending, it will ultimately have to raise or create more taxes on low income and middle-income Ugandans.

Taxes on the rich will simply not cover the cost of the existing political expediencies under a neo-patrimonial system of government.

These tax hikes will surely spell political trouble as a restive population is increasingly desperate to wrest governmental reins from a decidedly bloated regime.

To save our economy, then, we must save our politics. This means doing away with the system of patronage.

Alternatively, encouraging supply-side economics through lowering taxes will actualise taxation with representation as our collective interests supersede the sectional interests of those in power.