We need the villagers to take over since they seem to be getting things right

There is an American series, Designated Survivor, which has been a subject of this column in the past. It is themed off a fictional terror attack that wipes out the ranking members of the United States government in one fell swoop.

Kyakabale, our housekeeper told me about an interesting concept that his people in Kamwenge adopted many years ago. Funeral insurance. It is not alien to most people especially in rural Uganda. Basically, nigina but for burials. These sorts of coalitions extend to Christmas celebrations, purchasing of blankets and mattresses, buying iron sheets, etc. What’s intriguing about the funeral insurance though is that not many Africans entertain thoughts about their immortality, let alone the idea of preparing for death. Which is why it is fascinating that you essentially have individuals coalescing and depositing a small amount of money every month, to cater to funeral expenses in case a contributor dies or loses an immediate family member. This means that there is no immediate financial pressure on the bereaved family, as they work through the process of sending off their loved one. The money takes care of food, transportation, coffin, church and whatever expenses may come as a result.

These, mind you, are usually impoverished villagers, with little to no education and exposure. They are also peasants with limited means of production, yet – and probably why – they have figured ways to live within their means both in life and death. It is evident that the poorest among us know that they are on their own and have devised means to survive and afford themselves whatever dignity they can, even in death. They don’t even look for gains from it, they just know it is the right thing to do.

If you extrapolate this to countries, the practice should be no different for countries with our size of GDP – but it isn’t. You notice a large disconnect between the actions and mindset of these rural folk and those of the supposedly more enlightened class of those in leadership.

Let us circle back to that fictional storyline in Designated Survivor and imagine your country, if such an unfortunate event were to befall it. You probably would need the Chinese, your biggest creditors, to come to your rescue because there wouldn’t be enough to cover such an apocalyptic event.

Countries that don’t have functional hospitals, that can’t pay their health workers; countries that can’t properly teach their children or keep them in schools; countries whose citizens go hungry and sometimes even starve to death; countries which are mired in debt because their leaders can’t leave within their means. Those countries have no business spending big on funerals of anyone – especially if that expenditure will also involve borrowing money to pay the bill.

So, why is there a divergence between the leaders and the led? Why are citizens able to and often required to live within their means but their leaders always seeming to want more at every turn? The answer is quite simple, there is nothing as exciting as spending money you haven’t toiled for, money you won’t have to pay back. Campus girls and the offspring of thieving politicians could write a thesis on this if they had the time to.

Unlike the rest of the citizenry who can only spend what they earn, politicians aren’t as encumbered – and it shows. That also explains the backlash and outburst you see in the media, sometimes conflated with longstanding tribal undertones and grievances.

The contradiction is that this vice is perpetuated by our politics of patronage. While the politicians are primary beneficiaries of this state largesse, they have also figured out that sprinkling a little dough here and there will rent them some support. And because a lot of this patronage is tribalized, the cooptation of families, communities and entire tribes complicates the problem.

It is probably a good thing that in a country that is this divided, those who benefit by way of dubious contracts, questionable scholarships and irregular medical expenses, do so in hiding. Otherwise, you would have a standoff at the airport, between citizens opposed to this patronage and especially families and tribesmen of the beneficiaries. This gerrymandering might buy support in the short term but it is exactly what will collapse the system in the long term. Those in power know what to do if they want to be around much longer – but will they?