We need to reconsider our national security

November has been termed as “Black November” in the many corridors of Uganda, due to the reality that there has been extreme loss of life over the years in hard-to-explain occurrences. This, among other issues, should force us to reconsider our national security, at home and abroad. It should also awaken us to think about the peace and security detail of Uganda but most importantly it should get our security systems out of the sleep walking and laissez-faire trance we have taken on in regard to the lives of Ugandans.

This year started with fresh wounds from the November 11 killings that were orchestrated by our very own security forces, who to this day have not been brought to book or even reprimanded. Apart from the promise of the President to investigate, it has been business as usual; No investigation report, no culprits brought to book and another unresolved incident in the security detail of this country, and one more reason not to trust the security forces themselves.

Fast forward to the foiled Katumba Wamala assassination that was attributed to the ADF, and the police went on record to say that they had killed the suspects as they resisted arrest. Another unsolved incident with the suspects killed before they can be of great use to the investigation.

The Masaka Killings and November 16 triple bomb blast are a reminder that our National Security needs to be reimagined and restructured to factor in better intelligence, reduce on heresy and collaborate and work around having better strategic response to probable attacks in the future. It is imperative to note that in the absence of fast responders like the Red Cross society, many causalities would have died on scene given the late response to emergency that happened yesterday.

It is probable too that such attacks in a country that has its military presence across the region could have been avoided, but over the course of the years, the security forces have shifted their energies to policing the opposition parties and entrenching the regime in power that they have lost sight on how to secure the borders and the communities in Uganda.

Partisan politics has erased the role of police in society and it is not hard to imagine that Ugandans believe that the police is as helpless as they are. We need to start thinking about the quality of policing we have as a country, from reforming the police back to a civilian entity, to restoring the dignity of the military and investing in community policing and making institutions in security to work for the people.

It is imperative that the police are equipped with resources that matter in emergencies, from working fire brigade cars, ambulances and working hotlines. The frustration of many Ugandans is that the police have a track record of unsolved murder cases, crime scenes are often compromised before the police arrive, suspects are killed and we continue to have backlog on justice and in the words of William E Gladstone. “Justice delayed, is justice denied”

Let us as a nation invest in working institutions that are void of the “man at the top syndrome”. Let us invest in the quality of reporting, investigation and systematic redress of national threats, so that we can deal with the constant cycle of unsolved deaths smeared in mere threats from the police chiefs and the commander-in-chief. We cannot continue to lose Ugandans in senseless and unexplained murders!

These attacks are beckoning for better and in honor of the lives we have lost in senseless deaths, we need to do better in restructuring, reimagining and redefining our national security beyond the politics and beyond the impunity. The events of November 16 are an earnest cry to better systems of revamping our national peace and security.

Ms Tricia Gloria Nabaye is a resident research associate: Great lakes institute for strategic studies.