We need two-party system to remove ‘Rule Musevenia’

In the 2006 elections, Mr Museveni won by an "embarrassing" score of 59 percent. For fear (and the Opposition's expectation) that he could score even less in the next elections, Museveni needed a convincing victory in the 2011 election. He got it. With what they viewed as a clear case of electoral theft, FDC considered the idea of boycotting Parliament in order to deny Museveni the moral legitimacy to rule.

The boycott idea could not gain traction because the political dynamics in Uganda are not conventional. Political leadership or participation in national politics in Uganda is driven by self-benefit (not civil activism).

In vernacular, Uganda's political Opposition has reduced itself to taking political positions (not political power). Ugandans seem to have accepted that Mr Museveni cannot be removed from power via the ballot. So, as the Kinshasans would say "nzela mokuse yango yo" (Lingala: they took the shortcut) by seeking positions.

It's, therefore, very difficult for the political Opposition to boycott participating in an electoral process that they are even sure will be rigged. Yet by participating in such unsecured processes, the Opposition dispossesses itself of the moral rectitude to deny Museveni the legitimacy to rule the country. Otherwise, it's difficult to challenge a de facto one-party system like Uganda (how else would you describe a party controlling over 80 percent of parliamentary seats?).

And until the situation is such that Uganda has a two-party system, it will be difficult to execute a peaceful change of government through electoral processes. For the sake of clarity, we are not advocating a de jure two-party system. We seek a de facto two-party system where all the Opposition parties coalesce to challenge the incumbent.

In the minimum, Ugandans need a situation where the two main political parties or groups or tendencies hold at least 80 percent of the parliamentary seats.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni gesture as he arrives at the ruling NRM party headquarters in Kampala on June 28, 2025 for expression of interest to contest a seventh presidential term in Kampala on June 28, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

In spite of the braggadocio of electoral victory, the NRM doesn’t derive its popularity (or electoral victory) from popular policy endorsement. No. Its electoral victory derives from some kind of hypnotic historical rally and the advantage of incumbency. In the case of Uganda and Rwanda, these legacy parties feed off the state. This feeding off the state is not limited to raiding the treasury or near-sanctioned or tolerated corruption.

The functioning of the state's instruments of coercion like the armed forces and security agencies also function as appendages of the party.

So, the several political parties led by Mathias Mpuuga, Mohammad Nsereko, Mubarak Munyagwa, Stecia Mayanja etc, may be welcome but they have very limited value-addition contribution to what they call the struggle to remove Rule Musevenia from power through electoral process.

Africa's first post-Cold War election to be won by the Opposition was held in Zambia in October 1991. It should be noted that almost all Opposition parties rallied behind Frederick Chiluba's Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) against the incumbent Kenneth Kaunda of the United National Independence Party (UNIP). Other cases where a de facto Opposition coalition won elections are Niger in March 1993; Burundi in June 1993; Senegal in March 2000 and Kenya in December 2002.

In an almost de jure two-party system, Opposition candidates have won twice in both Cape Verde (1991 and 2001) and Ghana (2000 and 2008) and once in Sierra Leone (2007). In spite of its unique politics, it can be deducted that Kenya is now a de facto (bordering on de jure) two-party state.

And so, Museveni doesn’t need to trade off anything for his electoral victory (be it in Kasese or Buganda); he has a lot going for him to comfortably win the 2026 elections: mainly an Opposition whose main objective is taking political positions instead of political power.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]



