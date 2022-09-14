We need urgent reforms to tackle mental health

The history and motive of confronting global issues through earmarking and celebrating international days such as World Mental Health Day are beguiling.

However, for many years, such celebrations have monotonously been heavily graced by beautiful speeches, publicities, and some, pro-bono service delivery for the day, without deeper reviews and reflection on how to co-create, localise daily practical but also consistent efforts towards redress and prevention of the burdening issues and causal factors.

Consequently, the global crisis continues to rock communities and nations as though stakeholders are playing bystanders’ roles or are just absent without official leave.

As we approach world mental health day; October 10, it is a handy opportunity to strongly echo the reality that a global crisis such as mental health cannot be addressed through a one-off yearly event.

It is astonishing to note that in Uganda, the media, duty bearers, and the general public have deeply inculcated the model of unveiling trending issues one after another, without consistently following up or doing something about it in a manner that builds momentum for popular or wide-spread energy for redress. A recent report by New Vision of May 13, 2022, ranked Uganda among the top six countries in Africa with 14 million people suffering from mental health disorders.

The mental health of citizens and forced migrants is indisputably an indispensable element of human capital that has huge mileage in determining individual, family, group, community, and societal productivity, functionality, wellness, and harmonious co-existence.

Although, in my opinion, the findings under-reported the prevalence and magnitude of the problem, the shocking news continues to perpetuate and trigger anxiety and possible subsequent stigma and discrimination of mentally ill patients, as well as those that may exhibit behaviour, thoughts, and attitudes that deviate from what members of the society or a particular community consider normal.

Unfortunately, just like other previous catchy news, the above news trended for a few days and vanished after some outstanding expert opinions sought by the media on the subject matter. I may get tempted to articulate that this trend of oversight is a symptom that stakeholders are struggling with, what one might frame as collective amnesia, or say people have fallen sort of glory in prioritising and making the best decision and actions for this promising nation famous as the pearl of Africa.

Ugandans need to collectively participate in discovering their own recipes for national mental health so as to thrive better to middle income economy and enjoy the peacefulness.

It is evident that many affected people are battling to turn around multitudes of unaddressed consequences of predisposing factors such as rebel insurgencies, HIV/Aids pandemic, floods/mass wasting, bomb blasts, land conflicts, riots, inflation, income inequalities, poverty, refugee-host challenges, conflict in Karamoja, election issues, Ebola and Covid-19 where affected families never gave their loved ones decent burials.

Thus, stakeholders should tap opportunities provided by international days to steer synergies and lay a strong foundation for consistent and practical service provision, research, advocacy and evaluation of governmental, civil society organisations, and informal stakeholders’ efforts and coordination towards amplifying prevention and mental health service provision, alongside other pertinent issues affecting wellness index in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health together with development partners should envision and actualise free mental health assessment initiatives for all and localise mental health educational literatures accessible to the general public. Going forward, all stakeholders need to support mental health initiatives beyond the upcoming celebration and make a turnaround history.