We need usable and updated driver data

Globally, road safety advocates have agreed to end referral to ‘road crashes’ as ‘road accidents’ because they are usually not necessarily accidents.

For this article, allow me to use both as it will still take some time for our readers to appreciate this argument and start easily recognizing ‘road crashes’ as a replacement for what they have usually known as ‘accidents’.

On November 21, the world will commemorate the Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. It should be noted that Uganda still loses 10 people per day (Uganda Police Report) in road traffic crashes (with 2019 hitting 11 people) which is the highest in East Africa in the last decade, road crash fatalities in Uganda rose by 25.9 per cent.

The accident severity index is 24 people killed per 100 road crashes. On average. The annual cost of road crashes is estimated to be Shs4.4 trillion representing 5 per cent of the GDP, according to UN Road Safety Performance Review Report 2018.

Uganda for the past 10 years lost more than 3,000 lives per year as reported by the Uganda Police Traffic annual report. In 2010, the world declared a decade of action for road safety where member states, including Uganda committed to a 10-year plan to reduce road death by 50 per cent.

The decade ended in 2020 and 2021 marks the beginning of a new decade until 2030 with the same aim of reducing road crashes and deaths by 50 per cent. This comes at a time when Uganda loses 10 people per day on our roads (those killed on spot) and 30 people get killed for every 100 road crashes.

Sad to note is that the mainly affected group are aged 19-34. This, as we all know, is prime age of productivity, translating into losses at family, community, and national level, leaving alone the heavy expenditures by the government on treatment and care for road crash victims.

If the above trend is to continue, using the lower figure of 3,400 deaths annually by 2030 we shall have lost 34,000 lives equivalent to 971 buses with 35 passengers given the current Covid-19 guidelines of half capacity.

Driver training in Uganda and its regulations was declared dysfunctional by the UN Road safety review report 2018. Giving the example of truck drivers, for example, a recent report indicated that 97.62 per cent are trained informally, that is from washing bays, mechanics, turn men, etc, about 1.3 per cent got on job training from companies (inhouse) they worked for, sales-based training 0.83 per cent and only 0.25 per cent went for training in formal driver training schools.

To illustrate above; using EAC HGV Driver training recommended standards, a driver is meant to have five days of theory and 15 days of practical lessons in a truck. This means a training school with one truck can only churn out 48 drivers for heavy goods vehicles (CH/CIE) in one year. Currently, there are about 60 licensed driving schools with only four licensed for HGV; out of the four, only two have more than one training truck.

Surprisingly, the government licensed a minimum of 1,500 drivers before 2016 when there was only one licensed training school with still more than 1,000 in the current situation of four licensed HGV training schools.

If two schools, for example, have two trucks, one having two trucks, and the fourth having three trucks, we would only expect 336 HGV drivers licensed every year from 2018 when we have had four schools.

Where does then the I.O.V get the over 600 (minimum) drivers licensed yearly, besides the fact that the training schools don’t even usually have the trainees all the time. Usable driver data and other data as road crash data are a critical pillar in achieving the desired national road safety status as reducing road crashes by 50 per cent by 2030.

I am sure that since 80 per cent of our road crashes are a result of careless and reckless driving, if these drivers/operators knew that government knows them and can follow up with them then most of the time they would maintain discipline on our roads in fear of losing their license or any other deterrent measures within the demerit systems.

The government in this new decade needs to consider investing time in a centralized database of practicing operators, regulating schools, drivers, and their standards. We need to know who our commercial drivers are, where they work, their traffic offense and work records, where they were trained from, by who and when they were last refreshed.