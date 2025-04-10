We’re suffering from poverty of the mind

In an aim to boost economic growth, Uganda has seen her public debt rise by over 190 percent in the last 10 years, from $8.6 billion in FY2013/14 to $25.6 billion in FY2023/24.

Over the same period, the government has implemented several poverty alleviation initiatives, such as the Youth Livelihood Programme (more than Shs207 billion so far spent), The Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model (over Shs2 trillion had cumulatively been spent by November 2024).

In addition, owing to increased access to quality education, our literacy rate in 2024 stood at 74 percent – majority of Ugandans aged 10 years and above can read and write. And in January 2024, it was reported that Uganda had 13.3 million internet users, which enhances access to information in the country.

But, despite these important recent national strides (and many others not mentioned herein), Uganda’s overall picture, especially in terms of individual economic well-being and societal stability, remains a grim one. We are still among the top 30 poorest countries in the world – about 30 percent of our population lives below the poverty line.

When many people, including leaders, imagine poverty, they tend to wrongly think of it only in terms of lack of means or physical resources. As such, they fail to implement the right poverty alleviation measures.

In my considered view, some of the biggest mysteries, obstacles and threats to economic prosperity in Uganda reside in our mindset. To me, the ‘poverty of the mind’ is the major vice holding us back. The minds of many Ugandans appear to be locked into a cycle of dysfunction which has caused lots of self-destruction and resource wastages.

For instance, why would traffic police waste their valuable time penalizing people for failure to wear seatbelts or helmets while driving a vehicle or riding a motorcycle, yet the likely consequences in case of an accident are obviously known? Why – with our literacy levels at 74 percent – would the city authorities have to waste money on campaigns cautioning us against dumping garbage in trenches found in our very neighborhoods?

Look at the size of our families, especially in rural Uganda: For many families, the goal is still to have as many children as they possibly can – they are religiously obeying the biblical command of multiplication and fruitfulness. But at what expense? I guess they need to be reminded that the larger the family, the greater the demand on their already limited resources and the higher the chances of getting stuck in poverty.

I have always argued that, with our current mindset, even if the government was to allocate a non-refundable cash grant of Shs10 million to each adult person in the country, we would remain poor.

My reasons: (1) The recipients would (unsuccessfully) try to invest it in ventures never done before. (2) The men would use part of it to marry more wives. (3) The wives, in celebration, would opt to bear more children. (4) A large chunk of the cash would most likely be swindled by those put in charge of distributing it. And in the end, we would beg government for more. If we are to make any meaningful progress as a country and as a people, we will need to wean off the addictions of poverty mindsets, including short-termism, selfishness and not looking beyond the surface. We must put our blood, sweat and tears into things that really matter – critical thinking, hard work and investing in capacity building.

Mr Brian Mukalazi is the CEO, Talis Consults Ltd.

[email protected]



