We should all be worried about Gen Z

Peter Drucker, the great management thinker, once wrote: “In a few hundred years, when the history of our time will be written from a long-term perspective, it is likely that the most important event historians will see is not technology, not the internet, not e-commerce.

It is an unprecedented change in the human condition”. Drucker wrote those words in 2000, at the turn of the 21st century, but just over two decades after his prediction, we are experiencing really important trends in human nature and conditions that society appears to be totally unprepared for.

Social attitudes, ideals and values towards life and work are all shifting fast. And many of these changes are being driven by the incoming Generation Z (or Gen Z).

For context, Gen Z refers to individuals said to be born between 1997 and 2012, and based on the recently released preliminary census results, these individuals make up the majority of the Ugandan population today.

There are many qualities, good and bad, unique to Gen Z that clearly set them apart from past generations. Many of us, from the older generations, were raised in difficult social and economic atmospheres but we believed that through hard work, academic excellence, humility and resilience, life would be better.

We had to navigate most of life’s challenges pretty much on our own: From having soldier-like parents, carrying our own metallic cases through taxi parks back to boarding schools, to canvassing the Kampala streets in search of jobs.

Gen Z, on the other hand, is wired differently. With digital technology on hand, these youngsters have a different perspective of the world and life all together. Mistakenly, they have been made to believe that life is easy and smooth. And with a deep sense of entitlement, they believe that they should get whatever they want, whenever they want it.

I often get loud laughs and wide-eyed stares every time I tell my Gen Z associates that my first-ever salary after university was Shs345,000 (less than $100). And the day I was handed that job offer letter, I literally called all my clan members to share the good news. I had a great degree from a great university but at the time, it was not about the money.

Retaining Gen Zs in the workplace presents even greater difficulty. Many employers I talk to almost complain about the same things regarding Gen Z: Low productivity, disengagement, costly and impatience. These people are more interested in social media content creation, high-speed internet and video games.

Many of our Gen Z people will most likely dream of becoming famous ‘YouTubers’ or ‘TikTokers’ rather than becoming big corporate CEOs, medical doctors or civil servants.

But on a positive note, these young people have the ability to openly and honestly communicate their political and economic opinions, feelings, and experiences without respect for the status quo. Through social media, they have unfettered access to their peers, leaders and the world.

Therefore, the ongoing protests in Kenya should serve as a warning sign not only to the Kenyan leaders but also to Uganda and elsewhere - the discontent over issues such as escalating costs of living, unemployment and corruption is genuine. And while the Gen Zs may be perceived as misfits, rebels, and troublemakers, they should not and cannot be ignored anymore because they have the power to change things, and have the numbers to their advantage.