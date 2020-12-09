We should step up fight against malaria

In Uganda, malaria kills almost 6,000 people every year. This accounts for almost 500 people every month and nearly 20 per day. These are not just statistics, these are Ugandans dying from a preventable and curable disease. Globally, 3.3 billion people are at risk. This life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through mosquito bites, is responsible for 30 to 60 per cent of outpatient care and 40 per cent of missed school days in the country.

This December is a disease prevention and treatment month on the Rotary calendar,. This is one of the Rotary’s six areas of focus, the other areas include water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, peace and conflict prevention/resolution, and economic and community development. However, disease and illness have a significant impact on any economy due to decreased productivity, lower school attendance and performance, and reduced foreign investments and other negative effects.

As a Rotarian, any efforts to help people live healthy lives are always commendable and I would like to commend the efforts of the Ministry of Health with support from development partners and National Medical Stores (NMS), that planned and executed the Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINS) campaign to distribute 27 million nets to Ugandans, the campaigns dubbed get under the net, is a major intervention aimed at reducing illness, severe disease, and death due to malaria.

Available information indicates that so far, the LLINS campaign is in its fourth wave out of the planned six waves has been largely successful compared to previous net distribution campaigns in Uganda owing to the fact that, MOH chose this time to use National Medical Stores that has storage and distribution networks spread across the country and are properly organised,

Insecticide treated nets (ITNs) are one of the most effective methods of preventing malaria in malaria-prone areas. The insecticides used for treating mosquito nets not only kill mosquitoes, but also repel them, this reduces the number of such mosquitos that are entering the houses to feed on the people and infect them with Malaria.

Additionally, if proper community coverage of nets is achieved, the numbers of mosquitoes will be reduced and their life span shortened. This should help to ensure that family members are protected as well as the community, irrespective of whether or not they are using a bed net. Malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death in Uganda. Most of the country’s 45 million population is at risk and malaria accounts for between a third and half of all outpatient consultation. Available information further indicates that Uganda had the 2nd largest reduction in malaria cases (1.5 million) between 2017 and 2018, but is still the 3rd highest contributor of malaria cases and the 7th highest contributor of malaria deaths according to 2019 WHO’s World Malaria Report. Therefore, all efforts must be made to ensure that malaria death is reduced especially in children under the age of five years, who are the most vulnerable to malaria infection as they have not yet developed any immunity to the disease as well as pregnant mothers where it poses substantial risks to mother and unborn child, including maternal anaemia, stillbirth, miscarriage and low birth weight – a leading cause of child mortality.

What remains after distribution of nets are the district leaders to enact by-laws on the misuse of mosquito nets and carrying out awareness campaigns on the disposal of the used ones to ensure that they don’t contaminate the environment, Environmental bodies like National Environmental Authority and others should join in to advise LLINS recipients not to dispose of old LLINs in any water body, as the residual insecticide on the net can be toxic to aquatic organisms and especially to fish, disposal methods such as open air burning, or being used as fishing gear, garden fence, etc.

Mr Tumwijukye is a Rotarian from RC Ntinda and a senior citizen.



