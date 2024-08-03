We should stop making excuses on our savings

Two years ago, when I realised that I was consuming anything pleasing to my eyes, I deliberately took action by not purchasing new clothes, shoes, or even the habitual three meals a day. That’s when I realised that I had been making excuses for not saving.

On a recent YouTube show, The Unpopular Opinion, Claire stated: “...I am not going to look rich before I am rich; I have been on a no-spend (plan) for an entire year. I have not bought clothes or shoes, and I have blocked and unfollowed online shops. I have decluttered my closet and stayed with 15 pieces. I did this to train myself that just because it looks nice, I don’t need to have it…”

Uganda has one of the poorest saving cultures. According to a Finscope report, 60 percent of Ugandans lack confidence in their financial plans for old age.

To make matters worse, seven out of 10 Ugandans have no concrete financial plans.

The economic situation leaves no room for gambling. Taxes are at an all-time high, and many are a pay cheque away from absolute poverty. At the same time, the bulk of Ugandans spend recklessly, leaving nothing for savings.

Before we all think about how to adjust our lives to save a penny, we need to understand the power of saving, which is a solution to financial freedom.

“The power of saving” refers to the significance and impact of saving money, resources, and efforts on one’s life and future.

The benefits and empowerment that come from saving include, financial security and stability, reduced stress and anxiety, increased independence and freedom, and ability to achieve long-term goals and dreams.

The phrase “the power of saving” encourages individuals to prioritise saving and make it a habit, highlighting its transformative potential in achieving financial and personal success.

However, despite the general belief about the importance of saving, many people don’t save or don’t believe it is possible to do so.

People don’t save for reasons such as lack of financial discipline, limited income or budget, high expenses or debt, lack of clear financial goals, impulse spending habits, and fear of missing out.

Financial stability can seem like an unattainable dream in today’s fast-paced and often unpredictable world.

Finscope notes that most Ugandans rely on family, borrowing, and friends to meet their needs when faced with unexpected issues.

However, anyone can achieve financial peace and security with the proper guidance and tools.

I have come across two quotes about saving as a solution that completely changed my life, and because of their simplicity, I believe they could change yours, too.

“You cannot spend what you don’t have” and “We don’t save because we think we are dying tomorrow only to realise we’re 70 and broke.”

So, it’s essential to recognise these common obstacles and address them with practical strategies, such as creating a budget that works for you, paying off debt and building credit, investing for the future, saving for emergencies and big purchases, avoiding financial pitfalls and scams, automating savings, avoiding impulse purchases, seeking financial education and advice.

The saving solution is more than just a financial guide. It is a roadmap to financial freedom. With clear and concise language, anyone can understand and apply the principles to realise an anxiety-free financial life by starting small and gradually increasing their savings.

Saving is not a luxury but a much-needed initiative that everyone at every level can execute to improve the quality of their lives.

By overcoming the challenges mentioned in this article, individuals can develop healthy saving habits and achieve financial stability and success.



