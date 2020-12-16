We should work towards violence-free election

Last week, Uganda joined the rest of the world to renew its commitment to end violence against women by the year 2030. 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to confront violence against women and girls. The campaign runs every year from November 25 the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, the International Human Rights Day.

This year’s global theme was: ‘Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!’ The thematic focus of this year’s campaign as envisaged by UN Women’s Generation Equality campaign, was to intensify the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the Covid-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls. The campaign was part of UN Women’s efforts for Beijing+25 and building up to launch bold new actions and commitments to end violence against women at the Generation Equality Forum in Mexico and France in 2021.

As the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), we wish to bring this year’s campaign theme closer home by drawing the attention of all stakeholders to the Ugandan context and inviting them to reflect on our nation’s situation in respect of violence against women. This is even more relevant as Uganda readies itself for the 2021 General Election, which are a few weeks away. Already, as the political temperature of the election campaign rises, bouts of violence have been witnessed. Most recently, demonstrators challenging the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in urban parts of Uganda were on the receiving end of brutality and lethal force that claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds writhing with excruciating pain.

As an organisation that has in the last 25 years focused its efforts on building transformative leadership for women’s rights and influencing public policy and continued to be a pacesetter in promoting gender equality and women’s leadership in the country, the happenings in the political arena are close to our hearts. Last week’s 16 Days of Activism are an important reminder of the monumental, but achievable task ahead of us as a nation to tame gender-based violence.

Sticking to the forthcoming elections, it is instructive to share that in the 2016 General Election, FOWODE commissioned a study to document the prevalence of Violence Against Women in Elections (VAW-E). The study sought to provide evidence on VAW-E and make recommendations for an enabling environment that protects and upholds women’s rights to political and electoral participation. Violence against women in elections and politics ranges from societal, familial, economic, and political threats such as harassment and intimidation, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. These happen in the public sphere, especially for women as candidates, and in the private sphere for women who want to vote or be politically engaged.

As we gear up for the 2021 General Election, this conversation is still relevant, and 16 Days of Activism is an important reminder of the challenges that still abound and for reflection on our contribution as different stakeholders in building a violence-free society for women and girls. It is possible. It takes our collective effort.

It is against this background that we call upon leaders across the political divide to take meaningful actions that foster peace, tolerance and harmony as the election draws nearer. This call is against the backdrop of our earlier study findings where, for instance, it was abundantly clear that areas that had very stiff competition between women for the District Woman Affirmative Action Seats, had higher incidences of VAW-E. More often, women candidates and their supporters committed violent acts against opposing candidates (other women contestants). We urge all stakeholders to put in their best humanly possible efforts to build bridges of peace.

Mr Munabi Babiiha is the executive director, Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE).