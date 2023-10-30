We shouldn’t compromise safety for a few coins

Over the years, boda bodas have dominated the transport sector in Ugandan cities owing to their ease of access and fast delivery abilities.

However, amid the escalating fuel prices, the vitality of our safety over cost must take precedence. How much longer will we compromise safety for a few shillings?

In Uganda, each year, the number of road fatalities and injuries involving boda bodas continues to hit alarming rates, even though many of these fatal incidents could be prevented.

According to the Uganda Police Force, in 2022, there were 21,473 casualties from 4,534 road crashes, with 1,956 fatalities involving motorcyclists and their passengers. These statistics underscore the urgency for enhanced road safety within this mode of transportation.

These numbers often seem far-fetched and unrelatable until they hit close to home.

Just recently, I narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous boda boda accident on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road as I headed towards the Bwaise interchange. In this incident, we collided with another boda boda who had abruptly turned in the road, and I noticed his motorcycle had no side mirrors.

Furthermore, he was predictably talking on the phone concealed within his helmet. Both myself and my rider veered off the road and into the gullies. Fortunately, I emerged unscathed.

Despite road safety being a collective responsibility with a domino effect, it is never our deepest concern. There are numerous stakeholders such as the traffic police, the JoeWalker Community, and their esteemed partners, commendably bridging the gap between safety and road users. Additionally, as passengers, we bear significant responsibility in closing this divide.

We, the passengers, at times unknowingly, contribute to the continued presence of such motorcycles such as those with one side mirror or none at all on the road by boarding them without question or scrutiny.

As passengers, we should adopt a higher level of scrutiny before getting on a boda boda. This is not about being “difficult” but about ensuring your safety and other road users. Before hopping on a boda boda, take a moment to assess the physical condition of the motorcycle.

Is the bike well-maintained? Our safety depends on these vital details. Our lives are too precious and should never be left to chance or luck while on the road.

Safety should never be compromised for a few coins. Our well-being is priceless. The few extra shillings we might save by choosing a riskier ride are not worth the potential consequences.

We have the power to make that choice – to decline being transported on a boda boda with visible safety issues. Our collective refusal to board such motorcycles will pre-emptively force them to address these concerns due to a lack of customers.

Furthermore, even after the initial fare negotiations, politely request your rider to reduce their speed and to use the slip lanes, for instance when travelling on the Northern Bypass.

Several flyover sections lack designated cycle lanes, which poses a huge risk considering the presumed hierarchy of road rights by vehicles, especially heavy trucks.

We need zero tolerance for statements from riders like “Obuuzibu otya nyo,” loosely translated as “The problem is that you are too fearful,” whenever we raise genuine concerns about their manoeuvers between vehicles.

Despite the influence of time and finances on our travel mode decisions, our safety is truly invaluable and non-negotiable.

By being vigilant passengers, we can collectively contribute to a safer and more dependable boda boda transportation mode in Uganda. This is a responsibility not only to yourself but also to your loved ones and fellow road users, making Uganda a better place to live.