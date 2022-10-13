We shouldn’t have political prisoners

October 9 is an important day in Uganda’s national calendar. For our elders, now in their 70s and 80s, it evokes sweet memories of the day the Union Jack (the colonial flag of Britain) was lowered and the Ugandan flag, designed by Grace Ibingira, hoisted by Maj Kanuti Akorimo.

This transition, which saw Prime Minister Apollo Milton Obote pick the mantle of leadership for our nation, and closed the curtain on 70 years of British occupation on the territory that came to be defined as Uganda. For Ugandans, this marked the start of a sojourn of renewal, shedding off the old skin and starting out anew. It also meant the end of such injustices as arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, and political persecution of those who dared challenge the status quo.

On February 3, 1960, British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan addressed the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town, having spent a month in Africa, visiting a number of British colonies. He remarked: “The wind of change is blowing through this continent, and, whether we like it or not, this growth of national consciousness is a political fact. We must all accept it as a fact, and our national policies must take account of it.”

Independence, therefore, came with optimism across the African continent. The assumption then, was that the new crop of leaders, extracted from our own elite who had proclaimed dignity for the Africans would mark a new beginning.

This, for the larger part of Africa, was short-lived as turmoil and political instability tore apart different African states, followed by wars up to the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and to this day in some parts of the continent.

Despite these developments, some African countries have since put this ugly past behind them and are forging a way ahead.

For instance, Botswana and Ghana, we could add to this list of progressive democracies, post-Daniel arap Moi’s Kenya.

Back home to Uganda, whereas as a society, we have undoubtedly made significant progress, it is worrisome to note that rather than consolidate our gains, especially on the governance front, we are taking several steps backward.

That we are celebrating 60 years of independence with some citizens held in our country’s prisons for a difference in opinion on how the country is being run is saddening.

As some marched to Kololo to celebrate this day, there are widows in our midst who await justice for their husbands who lost lives in senseless killings of November 2021 riots. Some girls and women have, in the media, attested to being sexually assaulted by men in security uniforms on account of arrests made in connection to their political activities.

Some youth are still held in unmarked detention centres while abductions continue in broad daylight. All these occurrences are reminiscent of what used to happen in the colonial era.

With all honesty, 60 years after independence, our country can do better and our citizens deserve better.

May this 60th Independence anniversary be a point of reflection for those charged with our collective safety, the rule of law, and the governance of the country.

Thus, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, should stand up to his (Democratic Party)’s commitment to justice by leading the charge and championing justice for victims of the excesses of the state.

The children, men, and women of Uganda, should truly feel the fruits of Independence, 60 years later, not in rhetoric but in their lived realities.