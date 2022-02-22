We wish Juba peace to exploit that market

The showdown in South Sudan continues to draw attention from around the world. Everybody is concerned that since Salva Kiir became president of that country more than 10 years ago, he has not had the time to settle properly on the job and get down to serious business. They say he spent most of his tenure in squabbles with Riek Machar. He used most of his energy to try and talk peace, moving from airport to airport to find a viable solution to the conflict in Juba.

You cannot disagree. When there is peace and stability, people can do their business without fear of uncertainty. Peace negotiations have been held in the past but never bore fruits. To this day, there is a lot of uncertainty about the situation in South Sudan. Even the head of state does not know how peaceful Juba city will be the next day.

There are just too many unhappy groups to please. Too many factions are discontent with the direction the country has taken.

The populace is afraid of going about their business without any hindrance. Such a situation can never take the country forward. To us well-wishers, we cannot be sure if we can make the short trip to Juba to find out business prospects because we could become victims of their tribal fights.

The truck drivers have a story to tell. They got roughed up when they crossed to South Sudan. Against that background, the security and safety of residents and new arrivals in Juba have to be given priority for trade to boom. Hopefully, the numerous attempts aimed at peace there will bear fruits soon, like in 2019, when Pope Francis met South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the rebel leadership in the Vatican.

This meeting aimed to have these guys stop the conflict that had been going on in the world’s newest country since 2013, after a botched coup attempt. During the Vatican meeting, the Pope did what surprised many in the world. He knelt and kissed the feet of the five-member delegation from South Sudan, begging both the president and the rebel leadership to burry their hatchets and not return to civil war.

What the Pope did, did not leave a single face in the meeting without a tear. After that, you would expect these guys to be remorseful for their sins. You would expect that that would be the turning point in the politics of South Sudan.

It was not the case, and the war did not end. The madness in Juba continues, ethnic bickering is still prevalent. These once buddies cannot put aside the fight. And as we found out, the pontiff’s effort to bring peace in South Sudan only offered so much. To date, peace has eluded Juba as people continue to suffer needlessly.

The ego of the top leaders seems to be playing a big part in it. Anyhow, the Holy Father encouraged the leaders to take peace initiatives forward for the sake of the suffering people. And for the sake of the nation’s development goals. Recent reports state that Pope Francis might make another try to talk to the warring parties. The Pope might travel ‘down south’ together with the leader of the Anglican church, Justin Welby. Will it change the current situation of the people of South Sudan?

Your guess is as good as mine. Let us continue wishing and hoping for peace. And so that Juba is not a sad and troubled city anymore.

So that people that fled to the villages or neighbouring countries can return to restart their lives. To reopen their shops and hotels so that we can exploit the growing market that South Sudan offers.

All of us well-wishers wish Juba well in their efforts to bring back peace.

Mr Simon J. Mone is a Civil Engineer