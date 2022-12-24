We wish you a merry Christmas

After several weeks of preparations building up to the big event, Christians from all corners and regions of Uganda will today celebrate Christmas with great joy. Churches in Uganda will be decorated and full of happy and jubilant Christians singing popular Christmas carols, such as, “Hark! The herald angels sing,” “Once in royal David’s city” and “While shepherds watched their flocks by night” which will most likely be the processional hymn in most churches.

Unlike today, the birth of Jesus Christ which was forecast by Prophet Isaiah was a quiet, ordinary, simple and low-key event, except for a chosen few like Mary, Joseph, the shepherds of Bethlehem and the three wise men from the East. According to Luke, Jesus was born “in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn.” On the first Christmas Isaiah writes: “Therefore the LORD himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and you will call him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14 (NIV)

One of the constant and great themes of the Holy Bible is the fact that God is with us at all times and under all circumstances, good, bad, happy, ugly, challenging or difficult. The name Emmanuel means God is with us and does not abandon his people during moments of difficulties, trials and tribulations.

Christmas is a season of joy, love, peace and goodwill to all humankind. Many gifts will be exchanged during the season among and between families and friends, but the greatest gift of all time was given by God our Father in heaven. As Scripture teaches, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3 v 16-17 (NIV)

Christmas has sadly and regrettably been commercialised, especially in developed countries, to the extent that the true meaning of the birth of Jesus is lost in consumerism. One needs to remind believers that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season of Christmas which we are celebrating today, not material items and things.

In the Gospel records of the birth of Jesus, Matthew, who wrote primarily for Jews, placed emphasis on the historical aspects of the nativity story as fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy while Luke, a Greek, who wrote largely for non-Jews or gentiles emphasised the inclusive nature of the Kingdom of God, including how God often selects marginalised people to accomplish and fulfill His divine mission for humanity.

After the Covid-19 pandemic and another Ebola outbreak, Ugandans deserve a merry Christmas despite dire economic and financial circumstances which are negatively affecting the lives of the people of Uganda.

The important message of Christmas, peace on earth and goodwill to humankind, should inspire and guide Africans and Ugandans to search for peaceful and sustainable solutions to national and regional problems. Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, law and order, good governance and the ability to handle conflicts by peaceful means.

There is no lasting military solution to basically political problems facing DR Congo, South Sudan, Uganda and other African countries. African leaders should not waste Africa’s resources on military hardware and large armies to fight internal or regional wars. The fundamental challenges and problems which face Africa are ignorance, poverty, disease and lack of good governance and require massive investment in education, agriculture and Health sectors which the African Union has correctly identified and recognised.

I wish our esteemed readers a merry Christmas and Happy New Year!