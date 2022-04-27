Welcoming DRC to the East African  Community

The Democratic Republic of Congo is officially the East African Community’s seventh member, adding a consumer market of 90 million expanding the bloc’s market to close to 300 million with a GDP of $250 million. This has massively expanded the bloc’s territory of trade. The country shares borders with all EAC members except Kenya.

In theory this opens up a corridor to the Atlantic Ocean while giving DRC access to the Indian Ocean. This potential expansion of trade links from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic would help expand the region’s economic potential at a time when the continent is working to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

However, beyond these headline-grabbing continental processes, a host of regional cooperation and integration initiatives also continue to occupy national and regional policymakers. Africa is often referred to as a ‘spaghetti bowl’ of regional arrangements due to the multiple, overlapping regional organizations that address multiple, overlapping cross-border issues. Together these raise multiple challenges for the regional organizations, their members, and their external partners.

The “Spaghetti Bowl Effect” is a phenomenon in trade economics where the increasing number of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between countries slows down trade relations between them. This term “spaghetti bowl” makes an analogy between the tangling of spaghetti in a bowl with the tangling of different FTAs in a region.

In free trade agreements, members agree on a lowered internal tariff to be applied between them, while at the same time each member can have its own external tariff levied on imports from non-member countries. This introduces the concept of ‘country of origin’ of the traded product; it is used to distinguish products of one country from the other in this highly globalized world.

Furthermore, there are rules in international trade known as ‘Rules of Origin’ (ROO) which set the criteria to determine the country of origin. The issue is that each FTA has its own ROO and when FTAs grow in number and tangle with each other, so do the ROO. It then becomes nearly impossible for producers to comply with all the ROO simultaneously.

Uganda and Kenya are members of IGAD while DRC and Tanzania are members of SADC. Apart from Tanzania, Six of the EAC countries are also members of COMESA. DRC and Rwanda are also members of ECCAS. Despite Africa’s appetite to integrate, regional corporations have done every little to increase intra- Africa trade. The aims of RTAs in Africa are often large-scale, and strive to promote trade, growth and development through a wide range of strategies, from removal of trade barriers to development goals. The impact on export performance has largely remained low and the welfare effects are ambiguous.

Take DRC for example, in order for EAC to gain access to west Africa and the Atlantic Ocean, the country’s road and rail networks would need to be massively upgraded first.

From this perspective, RTAs by design and nature take time. Ratification and Implementation require a phased but progressive approach.

The multiplicity and overlapping membership of regional integration schemes and mandates create administrative difficulties that eventually limit trade creation.

In particular, this behaviour constrains resource lean economies, whose budgets may not accommodate the financial and economic commitments that arrive with multiple memberships in FTAs. This could lead to delays and untimely implementation of FTA strategies, and analysts have likened the effects of the Spaghetti bowl to those of Non-Tariff Barriers.