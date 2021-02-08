What a broad new reform agenda may look like

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author

Last week, I wrote on why a new broad reform agenda should be on the table soon. Today, I turn to what we may need to be part of that discussion.

Three things in particular come to mind in thinking about reform - democratisation, development and decentralisation.

We seem to be at that place where we need to redefine our democratic aspirations and the state-citizen relationship in order for us to cultivate some mutual respect for all actors in the democratic space.

We also have to rethink our development strategy in line of beneficiaries. And, we should revisit our form of decentralisation in areas where it has gone wrong. If we get these right, there is a good chance the rest will fall in line.

Reform agenda one remains democratisation. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) were initially guided by the 10-point programme and democracy was a core pillar.

Many people who participated in the struggle at that point, now armed with the value of perspective, swear that they have moved so far away from the original ideals.

The revolution and its key actors have all changed, and it appears, not in a good way. Many even claim there is pending catastrophe if we do not change course.

But as Desmond Tutu, the South African Nobel Laureate, once said, ‘there is no situation that is not transformable. There is no person who is hopeless. There is no set of circumstances that cannot be turned about by human beings and their natural capacity for love of the deepest sort’.

What issues should top the democratisation agenda?

By the time of this writing, the presidential election results of 2021 are going to be challenged in the Supreme Court. It is tiring, that every election cycle, there are groups trying to prove that the election victory was stolen, among other claims. Others are just relieved there was no change after all, even if by a whisker.

First, all indicators point to some form of decay in our democratic ideals with our elections always dismissed as a ‘sham’, the Electoral Commission never trusted as a credible player, and President Museveni’s victory challenged in the supreme court. Although the court has never overturned his victory, they have made some important observations that makes democratic reform necessary.

Perhaps we need to redefine our democracy in ways that works for us, based on the lowest common basic denominators or basics. The problem is that very little of these basics are seen to be working.

From the rule of law, the space for freedom of media, expression, civic engagement and to association. The institutions of law and order are arbitrary to say the list.

What may move us closer to democratising is nothing short of a comprehensive constitutional review informed by a meaningful national dialogue.

Hopefully, not by Parliament, but an independent commission that takes citizen concerns seriously.

Now we have the gift of hindsight. We can see some of the constitutional provisions that are problematic. We observe that Parliament is now blotted beyond usefulness.

We note that the conduct of the army in our electoral process and their presence in Parliament as awkward. We perceive the enormous cost of public administration and the burden on tax payers as challenging. We appreciate the wisdom in term limits for presidents. We understand that the winner takes all politics with limited avenue for change of government is dangerous in its own way. We now know weak public institutions cannot protect national or public interests.

There is just about every democratic dilemma under the sun here with us. These areas need reform. Fortunately, every election petition has provided material for political reforms relevant for a constitutional one. These have over the years been ignored.

The real question for the constitutional review should be: how can we ensure that all Ugandans, now either insiders or outsiders, depending on their ethnicity, gender, class and geography feel included in democratic processes?

Scholars like Peter Dahlgren acknowledge that democracy is complex and requires a public culture, anchored in some form of minimum shared values and manifested in everyday practices, where people can experience themselves as members and potential participants of a democratic society.

These shared values are worth defining for us. Judging by the way election campaigns go in this country, we seem to fail to acknowledge the common truth that all Ugandans are free to participate in the democratic process.

That way, we can avoid sowing seeds of discord and in the process cultivate a democratic culture that is inclusive. Next week I turn to development and then decentralisation.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU. emillycm@gmail.com

